Review: ARMS AND THE MAN at Washington Stage Guild

Playing now through December 10 at the Washington Stage Guild is George Bernard Shaw’s popular comedy Arms and the Man. Set in the time immediately following the Serbo-Bulgarian War of 1885, the comedy follows a small company of characters who become entwined through a series of unlikely events. As their truths are revealed, they are called to rid themselves of their illusions about romance, social status, heroism, and war.

The play opens on a daydreaming Raina Petkoff (Em Whitworth) as she is interrupted by her mother, Catherine (Lynn Steinmetz), who rushes into her daughter’s bedroom to share the good news: Raina’s betrothed, Sergius Saranoff (Thomas Daniels), has won a great battle for the Bulgarians. The two women celebrate, idolizing Sergius for his heroism. To them, the war and Sergius’ triumph are decidedly romantic ordeals.

Later that night, while Raina hides from the sounds of nearby gunfire, a soldier in the Serbian army (played by Zack Powell) slips into her room through the window, seeking refuge from pursuing Bulgarian soldiers. Though frightened at first, Raina soon takes pity on the soldier, who seems a far cry from her heroic Sergius, and she and her mother help him escape unscathed.

Months later, the soldier, revealed to be a Swiss mercenary named Bluntschli, pays the two women a surprise visit. Bluntschli’s intrusion sets off a series of amusing scenes as Raina and Catherine, aided and impeded by their servants Louka (Diana Afriye-Opoku) and Nicola (Nick Depinto), attempt to hide their betrayal from Sergius and Paul Petkoff (Matty Griffiths). What emerges is a hilarious and insightful examination of the illusions we create for ourselves and impose on others–and what we gain when we cast off those illusions.

Directed by Michael Rothhaar, Washington Stage Guild’s production of Shaw’s Arms and the Man features a strong cast, with particularly delightful performances from Lynn Steinmetz as Catherine, Em Whitworth as Raina, and Zack Powell as Bluntschli. Trust, they will keep audiences well entertained. Detailed set design and costuming are the cherries on top of this delicious satirical comedy.

Arms and the Man plays at the Washington Stage Guild through December 10. Run time is approximately 2 and a half hours, including two intermissions. Purchase tickets Click Here.

Photo Credit: DJ Corey Photography. Main photo features, from left to right, Thomas Daniels as Sergius, Em Whitworth as Raina, and Zack Powell as Bluntschli.