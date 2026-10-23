Revada Arts Center Opens in Washington, DC

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On October 23, 2026, the Revada Arts Center will open in Southwest Washington, DC, at 340 Maple Drive, SW. The center will serve as the official home for Theater Alliance, IN Series, and 4EYE Film Center, the three organizations co-stewarding the building as creative partners brought together under Theater Alliance's founding vision.

The Revada Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts hub that features a black box theater, cinema, micro-proscenium, rehearsal studio, scene shop, and a community engagement and co-working space. The center will also welcome additional resident arts organizations, and it will serve as a resource and gathering place for the broader community.

The Revada Arts Center is a pioneering blueprint for a more sustainable future for the nonprofit arts sector. By combining the resources and expertise of several cultural organizations in one fully equipped space, the center will reduce barriers, expand impact and strengthen the arts ecosystem in Washington, DC as a whole.

'I'm excited that Ward 6 and the Southwest community will be home for this smart partnership, timed at a moment when federal politics have changed the local landscape for arts,' said DC Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6. 'In this moment of great upheaval, there's opportunity for our local arts and performance scene to grow and capture new audiences suddenly looking for where to take in their next performance.'

'We're very proud to have partnered with the Theater Alliance to create this new arts center,' said Dan Logan, chairman of the Revada Foundation, the family foundation for which the center is named. 'Our family has been in DC area for almost 50 years. We love this community, and we love the arts. We want to make sure that DC's vibrant arts scene thrives for many years to come.' A multi-day festival to celebrate the opening of the Revada Arts Center will kick off on Friday, October 23, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and panel discussion that will include the partner organizations' leadership, along with stakeholders and luminaries of local arts and politics.

On Saturday, October 24, the Revada Arts Center will host a Community Day for the neighborhood, with family programming — music classes, acting workshops and hands-on creative play — from 12 - 2 p.m. An Open House will follow from 2 - 4 p.m., providing attendees with an opportunity to view the entire building along with an interactive tour of the back of the house.

In addition, each of the three organizations will host their own programming throughout the opening festival, from season preview events and workshops, to a special sneak-peak film screening of a major motion picture.

In a joint statement, the three leaders of the Revada Arts Center, Shanara Gabrielle (Executive Artistic Director of Theater Alliance), Timothy Nelson (IN Series Artistic Director) and Emily Lenzner (Founder and Executive Director of 4EYE Film Center) said: 'We are thrilled to share this new center for the arts community, the Southwest neighborhood and the city as a whole.'

ABOUT THEATER ALLIANCE

Theater Alliance creates bold, socially conscious work that is rooted in justice, powered by local artists, and built to ensure community is central to everything it does. With solidarity, excellence, justice, and authenticity at its core, the company makes professional theater that inspires action, brings people together, and empowers humanity. For over two decades, Theater Alliance has been a driving force for innovation, activation, and artistic excellence in Washington, DC's cultural landscape. An alliance by design, the company most recently built Revada Arts Center to anchor a multidisciplinary space and a new model for the arts, creating infrastructure, sharing resources, and growing a thriving ecosystem with its partners and community. Through its robust civic engagement initiatives, Theater Alliance underscores its belief that the arts are essential to building a thriving, equitable society, one where underrepresented voices are amplified, all are welcome, and we invest in the people who make the work possible. Theater Alliance's impact is reflected in 132 Helen Hayes Award nominations and 34 wins, and in its status as a Core Member of the National New Play Network. With a steadfast commitment to its mission, Theater Alliance continues to create transformative experiences where all artists and audiences feel seen, valued, and inspired; ensuring the arts are a central tenet of a flourishing society.

ABOUT IN SERIES

IN Series is the standard-bearer for innovative opera theater in Washington DC. The company makes theater from music: transforming artists, audiences and community by disrupting expectations, nourishing empathy, stimulating insight and deepening the conversation. IN Series envisions a thriving global community in which opera is a fully integrated and essential part of collective conversation. In picturing the journey to this end, IN Series is a change-maker – a force that, with each groundbreaking production and outreach event, radically transforms perceptions of the 'who', 'what', 'where', and 'why' of opera: who gets to make opera and for whom is it made; what is defined as an operatic experience; where operas take place; why we make opera; and why opera matters.

Founded by Carla Hübner in 1982 as a concert series of the former Mount Vernon College, then named, 'The In Series,' became an independent non-profit arts organization in 2000 and has been a resident company at Source Theater since 2008. Timothy Nelson assumed the artistic directorship in 2018, quickly establishing the newly rebranded 'IN Series' as DC's home for 'Thought, debate, history, and innovation' (DC Metro Theatre Arts) in opera. The company hired its first Executive Director, David Mack, in 2025.

ABOUT 4EYE FILM CENTER

Founded in 2025 in Washington, DC by Executive Director Emily Lenzner, 4EYE Film Center is a nonprofit organization that supports arthouse cinema for community engagement and connection through film and arts presentation, education, and inspiration. The only arthouse cinema in downtown DC and the only movie theater in Southwest DC, 4EYE was created to be a gathering place for all generations to watch and discuss movies, connect across differences, broaden perspectives and understanding, and celebrate creativity.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 03 Hrs 42 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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