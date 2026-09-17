The Revada Arts Center to Open in Southwest DC, Providing a New Home for the Arts

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On October 23, 2026, the Revada Arts Center will open in Southwest Washington, DC, at 340 Maple Drive, SW. The center will serve as the official home for Theater Alliance, IN Series, and 4EYE Film Center, the three organizations co-stewarding the building as creative partners brought together under Theater Alliance's founding vision.

The Revada Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts hub that features a black box theater, cinema, micro-proscenium, rehearsal studio, scene shop, and a community engagement and co-working space. The center will also welcome additional resident arts organizations, and it will serve as a resource and gathering place for the broader community.

The Revada Arts Center is a pioneering blueprint for a more sustainable future for the nonprofit arts sector. By combining the resources and expertise of several cultural organizations in one fully equipped space, the center will reduce barriers, expand impact and strengthen the arts ecosystem in Washington, DC as a whole.

“I'm excited that Ward 6 and the Southwest community will be home for this smart partnership, timed at a moment when federal politics have changed the local landscape for arts,” said DC Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6. “In this moment of great upheaval, there's opportunity for our local arts and performance scene to grow and capture new audiences suddenly looking for where to take in their next performance.”

“We're very proud to have partnered with the Theater Alliance to create this new arts center,” said Dan Logan, chairman of the Revada Foundation, the family foundation for which the center is named. “Our family has been in DC area for almost 50 years. We love this community, and we love the arts. We want to make sure that DC's vibrant arts scene thrives for many years to come.”

A multi-day festival to celebrate the opening of the Revada Arts Center center will kick off on Friday, October 23, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and panel discussion that will include the partner organizations' leadership, along with stakeholders and luminaries of local arts and politics.

On Saturday, October 24, the Revada Arts Center will host a Community Day for the neighborhood, with family programming — music classes, acting workshops and hands-on creative play — from 12 - 2 p.m. An Open House will follow from 2 - 4 p.m., providing attendees with an opportunity to view the entire building along with an interactive tour of the back of the house.

In addition, each of the three organizations will host their own programming throughout the opening festival, from season preview events and workshops, to a special sneak-peak film screening of a major motion picture.

In a joint statement, the three leaders of the Revada Arts Center, Shanara Gabrielle (Executive Artistic Director of Theater Alliance), Timothy Nelson (IN Series Artistic Director) and Emily Lenzner (Founder and Executive Director of 4EYE Film Center) said: “We are thrilled to share this new center for the arts community, the Southwest neighborhood and the city as a whole.”

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