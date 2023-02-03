Regalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group Presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band At the King Center Studio Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 03, 2023  

Regalitos Foundation has announced Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band coming to the Space Coast at the King Center for the Performing Arts! The event will take place inside the King Center Studio Theatre on Wednesday, April 5th at 7:30 PM. Tickets for the event go on sale next Friday, February 10th.

In true Texas fashion, four-time Grammy-winner Jimmie Vaughan has helped breathe new life into the music that has been his lifeline all these decades, becoming a hero to those who cherish America's real gift to musical history.

In 2019, his newest release, BABY, PLEASE COME HOME brought him back into the spotlight with yet another Grammy nomination, and a Blues Foundation Award for Best Male Artist. 

This year, he celebrates his life in the blues and on the road with THE JIMMIE VAUGHAN STORY, a special limited-edition box set and book including over 200 photos covering his life and the breadth of his remarkable career. And yet, Vaughan still feels like he is just getting started, devoted to making sure he is able to give back to the music that has given him so much. The blues is in Jimmie Vaughan's blood, has been there since the start, and will stay there forever. 

Tickets will go on sale to public beginning next Friday, February 10 at 10 AM online and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Fans can visit KingCenter.com for more information or call 321-242-2219 for tickets during King Center Ticket Office Hours Monday - Friday, Noon - 6 PM. Visit KingCenter.com or BrevardMuisicGroup.com for additional BMG events including Gary Hoey on April 27.




