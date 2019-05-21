RIPCORD Heads to Keegan Theatre This June

The Keegan Theatre presents David Lindsay-Abaire's heartwarming and hilarious comedy RIPCORD, making its regional premiere on June 15, 2019 at The Andrew Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC, with the press opening slated for June 18.

A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

RIPCORD is directed by Keegan company member Megan Thrift and features actors Deb Gottesman as Abby and Claire Schoovoner as Marilyn with Jared Shamberger, Kari Ginsburg, Oscar Ceville, and Robert Bowen Smith. The RIPCORD creative team includes Alison Samantha Johnson (Costume Design), Craig Miller (Hair/Makeup), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties Design), Matthew J. Keenan (Set Design), Roni Lancaster (Sound Design/Projections), Benjamin Sullivan (Assistant Sound/Projections), Jessica Steadman (Lighting Design), Kelly McNesby (Stage Manager), and Abel Haddish and Chris Chapin (Assistant Stage Managers).

"With RIPCORD, David Lindsay-Abaire gives us 'Golden Girls' with golden gloves," says director Megan Thrift. "It's hilarious and fantastical, and as these ladies go round-for-round, they prove they are a force to be reckoned with - and the results can be brutal. The cast is an absolutely electric ensemble and this will truly be an experience you don't want to miss."

RIPCORD runs June 15 through July 6, 2019, at The Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. The press opening is Tuesday, June 18, 2019. This is Keegan Theatre's 22nd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by extraordinary artists in an intimate venue, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and an approach to the work that honors clear and authentic storytelling.





