REVIEW: HOTTER THAN JULY: STEVIE WONDER at Signature Theatre

L-R Trey Sorrells, Dante' Pope, Rochelle Rice, Mark G. Meadows,

Solomon Parker III, DeAnte Haggerty-Willis, and Eliot Seppa.

Photo by James Gardiner.

When a phenomenal talent like Stevie Wonder comes along, everyone takes notice ---for Wonder is a genius. Genius musicianship was on display as jazzy, hip, and relevant renditions of Stevie Wonder's music were showcased in Hotter than July by Signature Theatre's Cabaret series. It was an evening to remember.

Inspired by the 1980 Stevie Wonder platinum album Hotter Than July, this jazz-infused evening of music felt like a refreshing reprieve from the anxiety of the times. Director Matthew Gardiner expertly guided his cast through approximately thirteen songs that saturated the soul and the senses.

Mark G. Meadows (Director of Signature Cabarets and Music Director) conceived this fascinating and relevant evening of Wonder's music. Mr. Meadows also sang beautifully and played the piano with finesse.

Vocalist Solomon Parker Ⅲ sang with a smooth silky sheen and had a sense of physical abandon and movement that thrilled. Vocalist Rochelle Rice sang with a lush vocal quality that had a burnished resonance and a beguiling, beautiful timbre. Ms. Rice glided effortlessly on the higher notes as she sang with sensitivity and artistry.

The evening had a true ensemble feel and the audience was pulled into a very energizing yet friendly and intimate ambience. This atmosphere was aided in no small part by the stellar musical artistry of the musicians who played with such depth. Mark G. Meadows on piano, Eliot Seppa on Bass, Dante' Pope on Drums, DeAnte Haggerty-Willis on Guitar, and Trey Sorrells on Sax played with appropriate ebullience or sensitivity as the mood of the various songs required.

Solomon Parker Ⅲ was wonderful in his interpretation of Wonder's intense "Rocket Love" and especially in "Summer Soft" where the repeated refrains of "---and she's gone" grow in progressive intensity and power. Mr. Parker Ⅲ gives texture and meaning to this song of the elusive quality of life ---aided by the surging drive of the instrumental accompaniment.

"Summer Soft" as interpreted here is a musical hymn to embracing the moment and the gradations in life; the seasons change and disappear and so will love.

Rochelle Rice sang the heartbreaking "Lately" with a sense of poignant understanding of the meaning of this moving song---intuition of a lover having an affair. Ms. Rice sang with a scorching feeling and fervor that sent chills down my spine. Ms. Rice has a natural yet confident ease on the stage.

The popular smash hit "Isn't She Lovely" was given a definitive treatment as this beloved song's lyrics were dedicated to the recently born offspring of three of the musicians (Mark G. Meadows, Dante' Pope and Eliot Seppa). A sense of tenderness and caring was evident in the musical interpretation.

"Uptight (Everything's Alright)" was given a rousing rendition by Mark G. Meadows.

"Cash in Your Face" was an emotional rollercoaster with the devastating example of discrimination stemming from bias inherent in the lyrics. The entire ensemble preformed this with gusto and a snappy elan that was stirring and provocative.

"Master Blaster (Jammin') was a veritable communal celebration of a jam session in the purest sense as the entire ensemble ---and especially these fine musicians ---jammed with rhythm and transcendence. (This song was written as attribute to reggae legend Bob Marley).

Stevie Wonder's song "Happy Birthday" was written in tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. to promulgate making King's birthday a national holiday. The entire ensemble performed the song with vigor and joy.

"Higher Ground" had a beatific, transformative feel as the entire ensemble exuded the message of trying to reach the higher ground while others try to bring you down.

Like the music of Sly and the Family Stone, there is such a feeling of euphoria and pure "in the moment' bliss in the melodies of Wonder's music but the beauty of the music should not blind one to the profound understanding of loss, hurt and melancholy inherent in many of the lyrics and in many of the more wistful songs of yearning. Stevie Wonder's music and lyrics have a relevance that speaks to the mind and heart.

The cabaret Hotter Than July exudes the wonder of the genius that is Stevie Wonder. Signature Theatre has given us a breath of fresh air in July.

Running Time: Ninety minutes with no intermission

Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder runs through July 17th, 2022 at Signature Theatre located at 4200 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Virginia 22206.