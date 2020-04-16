Shutdown Streaming
Q-Fest Will Showcase D.C.-Area Playwrights in Online Readings

Adventure Theatre MTC, in partnership with District Dramatists and 4615 Theatre Company, has invited DC, Maryland, or Virginia writers to take part in a flash creation of new work for a series of online readings. Each script will contain 5 required elements.

Professional actors from the DC Area will read these works live, Sunday April 19th starting as early as 10am as a live stream on Facebook. The plays that receive the most likes during their live stream will receive cash rewards.

Jordan Friend, Artistic Director of 4615 Theater Company, says of the online digital presentation on April 19th, "The artists in our community have an extraordinary way of making opportunities out of obstacles. This pandemic is an obstacle unlike any we've ever faced, but leave it to DMV theatremakers to face the challenge head-on. I'm so happy that we are partnering with Adventure in this initiative to keep our creative embers burning."

For questions, e-mail dmvQFest@gmail.com.

Check out the Facebook page for the event here.



