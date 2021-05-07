Psalmayene 24 Reimagines Will Power's Seminal Hip-Hop Theatre Work FLOWÂ For A New Generation

Studio Theatre Artist in Residence Psalmayene 24 directs a reimagined Flow by hip-hop theatre forebear Will Power, drawing inspiration from 90s hip-hop aesthetic and starring Justin Weaks, available to stream on studiotheatre.org from May 21 - June 13, 2021.

Speaking in verse and backed live by DJ Nick tha 1da, Weaks shares the stories of one community and its seven storytellers, showing off their neighborhood in a call-and-response through history, from the griot tradition to the next generation of artists who will make the tradition for their times.

"Will Power initially brought Flow to Studio in 2004, and we're delighted to have it back for a new production under the direction of Psalmayene 24," said Studio Artistic Director David Muse. "The two artists have a friendship that enriches and informs this new iteration."

Will Power is an internationally renowned playwright, performer, lyricist, and educator. His plays and performances have been seen in hundreds of theatres and concert halls throughout the world including Lincoln Center, The Public Theater, The Battersea Arts Centre (UK),â€¯andâ€¯theâ€¯Sydney Opera House, as well as numerous venues in Asia, Africa, Europe,â€¯and throughout North America.â€¯â€¯â€¯



Called "the best verse playwright in America" by New York Magazine, Will is an innovator and dramatic explorer of new theatrical forms. He is one of the pioneers and co-creators of hip-hop theatre, a late 20th Century artform that led the way for future iconic works such as Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, as well as dozens of education programs being established throughout the country. He is also a master craftsman of traditionally based plays and musicals, including the play Fetch Clay, Make Man which has been produced by the McCarter Theatre Center, New York Theatre Workshop, Round House Theatre, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, and many others. Will's other plays include Stagger Lee (Dallas Theater Company); The Seven (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, and Ten Thousand Things Theater); Seize the King (La Jolla Playhouse and Alliance Theatre); and Detroit Red (ArtsEmerson). He is also the writer of children's theatre pieces Five Fingers of Funk (Children's Theatre Company) and Honey Bo and the Goldmine (La Jolla Playhouse). Will's collaboration with Anne Bogart's SITI Company and composer Julia Wolfe resulted in the performance piece Steel Hammer, which performed at the Humana Festival, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, and Brooklyn Academy of Music, before its world tour.



Will's numerous awards include The Doris Duke Artist Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, a United States Artist Prudential Fellowship, an NEA/TCG Residency Grant, TCG Peter Zeisler Memorial Award, a NYFA Award, a Joyce Foundation Award, and a 2020 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding New Script, Detroit Red.



Will is also a passionate teacher of writing and performance. He has held fellowships, residencies, and faculty positions at City College of New York, Princeton University, Wayne State University, University of Michigan-Flint, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Spelman College in Atlanta. Currently, Will is a Professor of Theater at Occidental College in Los Angeles, CA.

Available to stream from studiotheatre.org on-demand from May 21 - June 13, 2021

Single tickets: $37, plus service fees.