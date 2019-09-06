Prologue Theatre Begins Their Second Season With DOG SEES GOD

Where do we look to find ourselves? The three plays in Prologue Theatre's second season explore this question beginning with Bert V. Royal's DOG SEES GOD: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead. In this DARK comedy, personal identity, drug use, suicide, eating disorders, teen violence, rebellion, and sexual identity collide and careen toward an ending that's both haunting and hopeful.



"In this production, we are focusing on the more gritty and realistic sides of these characters' lives. The 'comedy' is still there, but this is not a parody of the famous Peanuts characters," said Director, and Prologue Theatre Founding Artistic Director, Jason Tamborini. "We are focusing on the reality of the issues these characters face in the play; they are not necessarily more prevalent today, but they are more visible."



A core element of Prologue's mission is dedicated to using productions as a way to begin conversations. The conversations during this production will cover the topics of personal identity, bullying, seeking help, and moving forward in times of crisis.



DOG SEES GOD has not been authorized or approved in any manner by the Charles M. Schulz Estate or United Features Syndicate, which have no responsibility for its content. This production contains mature content and is considered appropriate for audiences 16+.



The cast includes Noah Schaefer (CB), Sophie Schulman (CB's Sister), Jonathan E. Miot (Van), Conor Donahue (Matt), Tiziano D'Affuso (Beethoven), Annie Ottati (Tricia), Vanessa Chapoy (Marcy), and Lida Marie Benson (Van's Sister).



The production team includes Jason Tamborini (Director, Prologue Theatre Founding Artistic Director), Andrew R. Cohen (Scenic Design), Sydney Moore (Costume Design), Cassandra Saulski (Lighting Design), Navid Azeez (Sound Design), Chris Foote (Technical Direction), Emily Sucher (Intimacy Choreography), and Casey Kaleba (Fight Choreography).



The production will be performed at the Dance Loft on 14, 4618 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011, from October 10 to November 3, 2019. Performances begin at 8 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, at 3 pm and 8 pm on Saturdays, and at 7 pm on Sundays. Special performances include two Industry Nights: Sunday, October 13 at 7 pm and Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm.





