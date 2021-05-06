Pomegranate Room Presents Inaugural Audio Play Festival

Pomegranate Room will present their inaugural audio play festival, Echoes: Stories from Mythology.

Five one-act audio dramas feature modern retellings of stories from Chinese, Greek, and Norse mythology and folklore. Each story "echoes" its original with a lens reflective of the world today.

Son of Apollo by Britt A. Willis is directed by Anderson Wells.

The Bird, by Londoner Yuyu Wang, is directed by Amanda Noriko Newman.

immediatelies and immortalities by Charlotte La Nasa is directed by Amber Smithers.

Trofast Sigyn by M. Grace is directed by Andrew Watring.

Persephone's Descent by Nicole Ruthmarie is directed by Pauline Lamb.

Sound Design by Jake Neighbors and MaeAnn Ross.

Featuring Adam Mendez Jr., Amber A. Gibson, Boneza Valdez Hanchock, Brion Kerry, Emmy Ross, Maia Cayrús, Margot Trouve, Max Johnson, Nicole Golabi, Renea Brown, Sumié Yotsukura, Taylor Stokes, and Tyasia Velines.

Stage managed by Andrew Tooley, Ayla Taffel, Diallo Adams, Lisa Hill-Corley, and P. Vanessa Losada.

Echoes: Stories from Mythology will be available for listening on YouTube from May 14 - June 25. Tickets are available at linktr.ee/pomegranateroom.

Pomegranate Room is a performing arts collective dedicated to creating art that reflects a world of stories and perspectives, and centers the work of women, non-binary people, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ+ community.