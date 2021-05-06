Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pomegranate Room Presents Inaugural Audio Play Festival

Plays include Son of Apollo by Britt A. Willis, The Bird, by Londoner Yuyu Wang, immediatelies and immortalities by Charlotte La Nasa and more.

May. 6, 2021  

Pomegranate Room Presents Inaugural Audio Play Festival

Pomegranate Room will present their inaugural audio play festival, Echoes: Stories from Mythology.

Five one-act audio dramas feature modern retellings of stories from Chinese, Greek, and Norse mythology and folklore. Each story "echoes" its original with a lens reflective of the world today.

Son of Apollo by Britt A. Willis is directed by Anderson Wells.

The Bird, by Londoner Yuyu Wang, is directed by Amanda Noriko Newman.

immediatelies and immortalities by Charlotte La Nasa is directed by Amber Smithers.

Trofast Sigyn by M. Grace is directed by Andrew Watring.

Persephone's Descent by Nicole Ruthmarie is directed by Pauline Lamb.

Sound Design by Jake Neighbors and MaeAnn Ross.

Featuring Adam Mendez Jr., Amber A. Gibson, Boneza Valdez Hanchock, Brion Kerry, Emmy Ross, Maia Cayrús, Margot Trouve, Max Johnson, Nicole Golabi, Renea Brown, Sumié Yotsukura, Taylor Stokes, and Tyasia Velines.

Stage managed by Andrew Tooley, Ayla Taffel, Diallo Adams, Lisa Hill-Corley, and P. Vanessa Losada.

Echoes: Stories from Mythology will be available for listening on YouTube from May 14 - June 25. Tickets are available at linktr.ee/pomegranateroom.

Pomegranate Room is a performing arts collective dedicated to creating art that reflects a world of stories and perspectives, and centers the work of women, non-binary people, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ+ community.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
BWW Review: THROW ME ON THE BURNPILE AND LIGHT ME UP at Round House Theatre Photo

BWW Review: THROW ME ON THE BURNPILE AND LIGHT ME UP at Round House Theatre

Gay Mens Chorus of Washington, D.C. Announces 40th Anniversary Celebration Photo

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C. Announces 40th Anniversary Celebration

Semi-Finalists in Menuhin Competition Announced Photo

Semi-Finalists in Menuhin Competition Announced

Felicia Curry and Rick Foucheux Join WAPAVA Board of Directors Photo

Felicia Curry and Rick Foucheux Join WAPAVA Board of Directors


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Will Perform at the Capitol Theatre in April 2022
  • THE WENDY HOUSE to Open at LAB Theater Project
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Florida Orchestra Partners With the YMCA to Launch a Summer Music and Arts Camp