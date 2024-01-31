Photos: Take a Look Back at The Ford's Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look

Take a look back at the readings and talkbacks from The Ford's Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look, presented on January 26-27, 2024 at Ford's Theatre!

See photos below!

The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions: A First Look was a free, two-day festival, providing a preview of new plays in development, with opportunities for expanded conversations around the work. This year’s festival marked a follow-through on our commitment to BIPOC artists, with readings of the remaining works of our inaugural class of commissions. We also shared the first reading from our second cohort. With A First Look, Ford’s gives audiences an unparalleled inside peek at the process and voices that shaped these works.

Readings included A Designer of Note, A Woman of Style by Charlayne Woodard, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, about the life of fashion designer Ann Lowe; SISTER X by Nambi E. Kelley, directed by Hana S. Sharif, about a young mother’s quest to share her life’s challenges with Malcolm X; and The American Five by Chess Jakobs, directed by Aaron Posner, which explores the five giants behind Martin Luther King, Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech and the March on Washington.

Senior Artistic Advisor Sheldon Epps, Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo and The Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commissions Advisor Sydné Mahone lead the initiative.