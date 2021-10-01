Photos: National Asian Artists Project Members Celebrate the KENNEDY CENTER@50 Concert Tonight on PBS

National Asian Artists Project members Austin Ku, Kendyl Ito, Kyra Smith, Jaygee Macapugay, Emily Stillings, Billy Bustamante, and Raymond J. Lee, are in the company of fellow NAAP member Francis Jue, Paul HeeSang Miller, Jon Hoche, and Kristen Faith Oei who appear in David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power on the "Kennedy Center at 50" concert tonight, Friday, October 1 at 9pm(ET). Check your local listings.

Check out a photo below!

National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) - (Baayork Lee, Founder) exists to be a leader in educating, cultivating, and stimulating audiences and artists-current and future-through showcasing exceptional work by vibrant artists of Asian descent. Art constantly evolves, and NAAP strives to command a place at the fore with a uniquely compelling American voice.

NAAP believes that artists of Asian descent have many vital roles to play in the fostering of American communities.

Through thoughtful educational programming, we seek to present the richness of theatre arts to underserved children, fostering creative self-discovery and expression.

Support the artistic growth of theatre artists of Asian descent through professional employment opportunities.



Build and cultivate new local and national audiences that encourage patronage and participation in the arts, including predominantly Asian communities unaccustomed to playing a role in the local or national arts dialogue.



Capture and archive stories of prominent artists of Asian descent that they may be made available for future generations from which to learn and inspire.

www.naaproject.org