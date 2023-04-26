Photos: Inside The First Rehearsal For WHEN I FALL IN LOVE: THE MUSIC OF NAT KING COLE At Capital One Hall

See photos from inside the first rehearsal for WHEN I FALL IN LOVE: THE MUSIC OF NAT KING COLE. The one-night only pops show takes place on Thursday, April 27 at Capital One Hall.

On this one-of-a-kind performance, the National Philharmonic Orchestra will be led by Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier and joined by Broadway stars and vocalists Christopher Jackson and Aisha Jackson, as well as the award-winning duo piano team of Steven Mann and Ray Wong. The program features some of Nat King Cole's greatest hits, including "L-O-V-E," "The Very Thought of You," "Mona Lisa," "Sweet Lorraine," and more.

Tickets start at $19 and are available at nationalphilharmonic.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Parsons