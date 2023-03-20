Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Adam Sandler Honored at 24th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Stars who took part included Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, and many more.

Mar. 20, 2023  

A lineup of leading performers, including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson, Luis Guzmán, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Ben Stiller, and others saluted recipient Adam Sandler at the 24th annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. A red carpet was held in advance of the program.

With music direction by Michael Bearden, the program paid tribute to the humor and accomplishments of Sandler and featuring a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators.

The 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor celebrating Adam Sandler, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under "TV Channels," or CNNgo where available.

Photo credit: Tracey Salazar

Judy Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Judy Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

Judy Sandler
Judy Sandler

Judy Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Judy Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

Karine Jean-Pierre
Karine Jean-Pierre

Deborah Rutter and Peter Ellefson
Deborah Rutter and Peter Ellefson

Conan O'Brien
Conan O'Brien

Dana Carvey
Dana Carvey

Dana Carvey
Dana Carvey

Dana Carvey
Dana Carvey

David Spade
David Spade

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston
Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston

Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sander
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sander

Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller

Chris Rock
Chris Rock

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler

Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser

Rob Smigel
Rob Smigel

Speaker Emerita Nancy and Paul Pelosi
Speaker Emerita Nancy and Paul Pelosi

Tim Herlihy
Tim Herlihy

Tinx Najjar
Tinx Najjar



