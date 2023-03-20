Photos: Adam Sandler Honored at 24th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

A lineup of leading performers, including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson, Luis Guzmán, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Ben Stiller, and others saluted recipient Adam Sandler at the 24th annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. A red carpet was held in advance of the program.

See photos below!

With music direction by Michael Bearden, the program paid tribute to the humor and accomplishments of Sandler and featuring a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators.

The 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor celebrating Adam Sandler, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT, and mobile apps under "TV Channels," or CNNgo where available.