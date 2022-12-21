Photos: 2022 Holidays at the White House, Featuring the TOFA Performing Artists
At the ‘Holidays at the White House,’ Americans come together in fellowship and faith.
Washington--"At the 'Holidays at the White House,' Americans come together in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger in community than we are apart," say the President and First Lady. Thus, during the festivities, the recent one-hour performance of the TOFA Performing Artists, a vocal group of Filipino-American ancestry, was most suitable and a historic first for these fast-rising talents.
The TOFA Performing artists were acoustic guitarist Mark Atienza, adult vocalists Geo Rebucas and Asia Guzman, and teens Neeko De Los Santos, Denise Kara Almario, Ellis Young, Bench Relucio, and Hannah Zapanta.
At the East Room, the largest room at the White House, these artists serenaded the visitors and special guests, including fellow Fil-Am Cristeta Comerford, the White House's long-time executive chef, with traditional Christmas carols and a well-received sampling of Filipino Christmas tunes, such as the poignant "Pasko na Sinta Ko," and "Christmas in Our Hearts," which was also recently released as an international single by the a capella group Pentatonix, in collaboration with Tony winner Lea Salonga.
"I've been to the People's House countless times both as a journalist and guest, but this trip is extra meaningful to me," said Elton Lugay, founder of TOFA (The Outstanding Filipino-American Awards), who also saw the formation of the TOFA Performing Artists.
Lugay added: "As many of you know, my TOFA singers have been to places performing voluntarily and contributing to our quest for representation. We're genuinely grateful for this opportunity."
Photos: Elton Lugay/TOFA
At the White House's East Room
The TOFA Performing Artists
Elton Lugay, Cristeta Comerford join the TOFA Performing Artists
The TOFA Performing Artists
