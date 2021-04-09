Photos: First Look at Arena Stage High-Capacity Vaccination Site

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has partnered with DC Health and MedStar Health in this effort to vaccinate as many residents as possible against COVID-19. The site will operate Thursdays - Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next three months.

"Arena Stage is so happy to be asked to play this role for our community. We can promise everyone a warm and gracious greeting as these essential vaccines are administered by the talented folks at MedStar Health. All of this is made possible by the inspiring and tireless team at the District's Department of Health," shares Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie.

The vaccination site at Arena Stage serves as the only high-capacity vaccination clinic located in Southwest D.C. Providers from across the entire MedStar Health system are coming together to give as many as a thousand shots per day at the vaccination center. Those eligible must make appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333, not through MedStar Health.