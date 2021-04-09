Photos: First Look at Arena Stage High-Capacity Vaccination Site
ArenaÂ StageÂ has partnered withÂ DC Health and MedStar Health to support and provide an accessible and safe location to help steadily vaccinate DC residents.
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has partnered with DC Health and MedStar Health in this effort to vaccinate as many residents as possible against COVID-19. The site will operate Thursdays - Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next three months.
Arena Stage has partnered with DC Health and MedStar Health to support and provide an accessible and safe location to help steadily vaccinate DC residents.
"Arena Stage is so happy to be asked to play this role for our community. We can promise everyone a warm and gracious greeting as these essential vaccines are administered by the talented folks at MedStar Health. All of this is made possible by the inspiring and tireless team at the District's Department of Health," shares Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie.
The vaccination site at Arena Stage serves as the only high-capacity vaccination clinic located in Southwest D.C. Providers from across the entire MedStar Health system are coming together to give as many as a thousand shots per day at the vaccination center. Those eligible must make appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333, not through MedStar Health.
Photo Credit: Arena Stage
MedStar Health President and CEO Kenneth A. Samet, Arena Stage Board Chair Decker Anstrom, MedStar Health Executive Vice President Stephen R. T. Evans, DC Health COVID Operations Section and Senior Deputy Director Patrick Ashley, Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie and Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith
Arena Stage Board of Trustees Chair Decker Anstrom
Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie
Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith
Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith, MedStar Health Executive Vice President Stephen R. T. Evans, DC Health COVID Operations Section and Senior Deputy Director Patrick Ashley, Arena Stage Board Chair Decker Anstrom and MedStar Health President and CEO Kenneth A. Samet
Opening of the COVID-19 high-capacity vaccination site at Arena Stage
Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie