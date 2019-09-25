Photo Flash: DOUBT: A PARABLE Extended At Studio Theatre!

Studio Theatre is extending its warmly-received 19-20 season-opening production, Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. Studio's Associate Artistic Director Matt Torney directs this production starring DC theatre treasure Sarah Marshall.



The production will now run through October 13, 2019.

See photos from the production below!

Photo Credit: Teresa Wood.





