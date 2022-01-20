New Plays Chosen For SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings

Signature Theatre has announced that works by local playwrights Aeneas Sagar Hemphill, Tuyet Thi Pham and Olivia Luzquinos have been selected for the 2022 season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings. Their plays, Ada (Aeneas Sagar Hemphill), Dinner and Cake (Tuyet Thi Pham) and Damn Things Will Kill Ya (Olivia Luzquinos) will be read on February 7, March 7 and May 9, respectively. The readings are open to the public who can attend either in-person or an online stream. Free tickets are required for both in-person and online streaming and can be reserved at SigTheatre.org.

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings is an initiative which highlights and supports the work ofa??DMVa??and regional playwrights. This series is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment. Each reading will include a post-show Q&A with the playwright, director or dramaturg. Over the last five years, four plays developed as part of the SigWorks program have gone on to full productions at Signature Theatre including The Gulf by Audrey Cefaly, 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald and Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Dani Stoller. The Gulf has gone on to major international productions and was the winner of the 2018 Lammy Award for LGBTQ Drama and a recipient of the Edgerton New American Play Award.