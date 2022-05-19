New Dates Announced for Solas Nua Presents MAZ & BRICKS

New dates have been announced for Solas Nua Presents Maz & Bricks, a contemporary Irish play exploring the humanity in the fight for reproductive rights, running June 9-26, 2022 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, Washington DC.

In a year when U.S. headlines are filled with news of increasingly restrictive reproductive rights legislation, and U.S. streets are filled with women protesting for rights they thought they'd won nearly 50 years ago, Solas Nua, the Washington DC-based contemporary Irish arts organization, will stage an Irish play that lands the political firecracker in the middle of a romance. Maz & Bricks will perform June 9-26 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE, Washington DC.

Set in contemporary Ireland and written by Irish playwright Eva O'Connor, Maz & Bricks is a thoughtful look at a divisive issue, a play whose characters find common ground in the unlikeliest of surroundings - a "Repeal the 8th" rally in Dublin circa 2017. "The Hateful 8th" was an amendment to the Irish constitution signed into law in 1983, which led to the prohibition of abortions in Ireland. The successful repeal of the law came about in no small part because of a concentrated effort by Irish artists (including Maz & Bricks playwright Eva O'Connor). Artists across the country created new work around reproductive rights. Many of these works were instrumental in shaping and capturing popular opinion, leading to a historic vote to repeal.

Maz & Bricks is a passionate, funny and touching play which tells the story of two young people who meet during a "Repeal the 8th" protest in Dublin. As the day unfolds, the two become unlikely friends, changing each other in ways they never thought possible. Maz sees and feels the trauma of living in a country where women can't access abortion, and she wants to see change. Over the course of the play, she realizes how to take control of her own life - even in a country that didn't allow her control of her own body.

Solas Nua's Artistic Director of Theatre Rex Daugherty shares, "What theatre does best is bring greater humanity into hard-to-reach places. While abortion is one of the most polarizing topics in our society, this play isn't a debate - it's a lens into how this issue deeply affects our relationships. And the play is quite funny - only an Irish writer could show us how to bring humor into this loaded issue. I can't wait for audiences to laugh, think, and feel along with us in this dynamic piece of writing."

Directed by Rex Daugherty

Maz - Emily Kester*

Bricks - Jonathan Feuer*

*Appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Choreography by Ashleigh King, Scenic Design by Nadir Bey, Lighting Design by Helen Garcia-Alton, Sound Design by Gordon Nimmo-Smith. Assistant Producer/Dramaturgy by Charlotte La Nasa.

Assistant producer and dramaturg Charlotte La Nasa will be leading post show discussions throughout the run of the show. Partner organizations who work for reproductive rights groups will be invited to attend the play and participate in a panel discussion following the performance. Audiences who want to learn more about how they can get involved in advocacy for the issue will be invited to join the conversation. Activist and political strategist Heather Booth will join for a post show conversation on June 17th. Heather's work has been featured in the documentary film: "Heather Booth: Changing the World" as well as the upcoming film starring Sigourney Weaver, "Call Jane" - loosely based on Booth's life. Heather is the recipient of multiple awards and honors that commemorate her career's achievements advocating for reproductive rights.

Solas Nua - 'new light' in Irish, is a leading multidisciplinary arts organization that is dedicated exclusively to contemporary Irish arts. Based in Washington, D.C., Solas Nua's mission is to bring the best of contemporary Irish arts to U.S. audiences. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Irish Times, on the cover of American Theatre Magazine, and has garnered multiple Helen Hayes Awards and Nominations.

Tickets and additional information available online at solasnua.org