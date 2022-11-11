Music Icon Carl Craig Brings DETROIT LOVE to Washington DC

With the success of this past February's Detroit Love blowout, Flash DC is proud to continue their alliance with Carl Craig's 'Detroit Love' series to bring Motor City's finest talent to Washington DC for a one-off, very exclusive event on Saturday, November 19.

Once again presented at their FlashOFF location known only to ticket holders, they bring a proper warehouse atmosphere to bear on a stacked lineup of stellar Motown legends. Joining Carl Craig, will be Inner City (Kevin Saunderson) [DJ Set], Stacey 'Hotwaxx' Hale, and Juan Atkins ft. Milan Ariel. Doors open at 10PM and the party doesn't end until 5AM for what promises to be a once in a lifetime experience with this iconic lineup.

Conceptualized by Carl Craig, 'Detroit Love' is designed to bring together and support the sounds of Detroit and take a little of the techno brotherhood to clubs and festivals the world over. Carl shares, "Love is what I have for my city, Detroit." Carl Craig is one of the initiators and founders of the world renowned Movement Music Festival in Detroit, and even launched his own non-profit organization encouraging music education for children called the "Carl Craig Foundation." In August of this year, his label, Planet E, was chosen as the label of the month on Beatport. The Detroit native can easily be pinned as one of the most influential artists in both the US and electronic music as a whole.

The story of Inner City is intractably linked with its founder Kevin Saunderson, widely created as one of the progenitors of techno and a landmark figure in dance music. A project that birthed (at least) 2 eternal classics of techno, 'Good Life' and 'Big Fun', it also featured contributions from Juan Atkins and Underground Resistance's James Pennington. Four singles from the debut album 'Paradise' topped Billboard's US dance chart. The resurgence of interest in Detroit's accomplishments set the stage for the regrouping of one of its most popular acts, and Inner City is now a current concern once again, playing its still-unforgotten hits live to old fans and new generations of dance music lovers. Now, with Kevin's son and creative protégé Dantiez Saunderson as a new addition to the group, a new one is unfolding.

Known as the Godmother of House Music for her unquestioned role as the first woman in Detroit to gain wide acceptance as a DJ and champion of dance music, Stacey 'Hotwaxx' Hale is a groundbreaking artist now again finding her dues. She was the first female DJ who played house music on the radio in Detroit in the late 80s and continues to curate the soundtrack of Detroit over the last several decades. Thriving in the city that started techno, she maintains a perfect flow by tastefully blending house and techno with funk, hip hop, and Motown soul. Hotwaxx Hale has made a massive impact in American music culture, whether it's playing in famous theaters such as the Apollo New York and the Fox Detroit, or legendary underground dance music clubs including "Studio 54'' and "The Warehouse." Currently she holds residencies at Spotlite and Marble Bar in Detroit.

Juan Atkins is widely credited as the originator of techno music. Experimenting with fusing the extra-terrestrial funk of Parliament Funkadelic with the futuristic rhythms and hard math of Kraftwerk and the progressive dance theorems proposed by Giorgio Moroder, the Model 500 12″s laid the blueprint for Detroit Techno. Detroit Techno quickly made its way across the Atlantic and immediately sparked the emerging rave culture and soon after the entire global dance community. Juan is joined with his daughter, Milan Ariel, for a special LIVE set at Detroit Love, in what will surely be a legendary and once in a lifetime experience.

Flash DC has a history of hosting some of the finest events in DC with the most in demand DJs that includes Black Coffee, Seth Troxler, Desert Hearts, and Channel Tres. Their shows are highly revered in the DC community, making it all the more special they are helping bring such an iconic and intimate event to the nation's capital. This will be one of the final events held at this undisclosed location.