Monumental Theatre Company Presents DESIDERIUM: A Reading of A New Musical

Desiderium follows the family and friends of Sam Herald in the wake of his untimely passing. It reflects on the tender moment between loss and moving forward. Relationships that were once easy have now become strained. Mourning is a uniquely personal process, but how do you keep love as the crux when you feel challenged in how you express yourself?

Featuring Derrick Truby, Kari Ginsburg, Adelina Mitchell, John Sygar, Karen Vincent, Joe Mallon, and Bethel Elias.



The reading will be broadcast at 8pm on Monday, July 20th and will feature a talk back with the cast and creative team directly following the performance.



Written by Ricky Drummond

Music by The Oh Hellos

Directed by Caroline Dubberly

Arrangements and Music Direction by Marika Countouris



Sponsored by Howard Menaker and Patrick Gossett

Musicians sponsored by Bob Hebda

Click HERE to register

Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You