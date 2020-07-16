Monumental Theatre Company Presents DESIDERIUM: A Reading of A New Musical
Desiderium follows the family and friends of Sam Herald in the wake of his untimely passing. It reflects on the tender moment between loss and moving forward. Relationships that were once easy have now become strained. Mourning is a uniquely personal process, but how do you keep love as the crux when you feel challenged in how you express yourself?
Featuring Derrick Truby, Kari Ginsburg, Adelina Mitchell, John Sygar, Karen Vincent, Joe Mallon, and Bethel Elias.
The reading will be broadcast at 8pm on Monday, July 20th and will feature a talk back with the cast and creative team directly following the performance.
Written by Ricky Drummond
Music by The Oh Hellos
Directed by Caroline Dubberly
Arrangements and Music Direction by Marika Countouris
Sponsored by Howard Menaker and Patrick Gossett
Musicians sponsored by Bob Hebda
Click HERE to register