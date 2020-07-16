Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monumental Theatre Company Presents DESIDERIUM: A Reading of A New Musical

Article Pixel Jul. 16, 2020  

Monumental Theatre Company Presents DESIDERIUM: A Reading of A New Musical

Desiderium follows the family and friends of Sam Herald in the wake of his untimely passing. It reflects on the tender moment between loss and moving forward. Relationships that were once easy have now become strained. Mourning is a uniquely personal process, but how do you keep love as the crux when you feel challenged in how you express yourself?

Featuring Derrick Truby, Kari Ginsburg, Adelina Mitchell, John Sygar, Karen Vincent, Joe Mallon, and Bethel Elias.

The reading will be broadcast at 8pm on Monday, July 20th and will feature a talk back with the cast and creative team directly following the performance.

Written by Ricky Drummond
Music by The Oh Hellos
Directed by Caroline Dubberly
Arrangements and Music Direction by Marika Countouris

Sponsored by Howard Menaker and Patrick Gossett
Musicians sponsored by Bob Hebda

Click HERE to register



Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
  • VANCOUVER QUEER FILM FESTIVAL 2020 Lineup Announced; Tickets On Sale Now
  • The Vancouver Art Gallery Previews Modern in the Making: Post-War Craft and Design in British Columbia
  • QUEER ARTS FESTIVAL -WICKED Begins This Week