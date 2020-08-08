Members Of Congress Take To The Online Stage For Shakespeare Theatre Company's WILL ON THE HILL

The event takes place Monday, September 14th.

D.C.'s most popular bi-partisan event is going online - making it accessible to the entire nation! On Monday, September 14th, Members of Congress and distinguished Washington influencers from both sides of the aisle will present the Bard's take on power and policymaking in an original script. This year, audiences can pay any price they choose with all proceeds going to STC's education and community engagement programs. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a VIP Virtual Pre-Show Reception to be followed at 7 p.m. by a Virtual Performance.

This year's witty script Will on the Hill... or Won't They? is written by playwright, director, and actor Nat Cassidy (Any Day Now, Old Familiar Faces) and tells the story of two congressional aides of opposing parties who have secretly crossed the aisle in a bipartisan romance that rivals Romeo and Juliet. In this laugh out loud send-up that marries contemporary politics and Shakespearean verse, they wonder how celebrating the Bard during these turbulent times makes sense. It is up to these star-crossed lovers to unite the bickering cast preparing for the show within the show.

The evening's broadcast will also feature students from STC's Virtual Camp Shakespeare, the company's popular summer-long program that brings Shakespeare's plays to life for children ages 7 to 18-a key demonstration of the educational programs supported by Will on the Hill's fundraising efforts.

"Our Congressional cast is volunteering their time and talent because they know that the arts can change lives," Senior Director of Engagement and Education Samantha Wyer Bello, who will direct this year's play, states. "This unique show couldn't happen without a team of imaginative professionals doing what they do best, be it in performance, in fundraising, or education. My hope is that we build a joyous experience that allows us to laugh and also remember why the arts matter."

The illustrious cast will include Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a Will on the Hill regular, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Sen. Angus King (I-ME). Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Rep. André Carson (D-IN), Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX), Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV), Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX), and Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) are all confirmed to perform. Her Majesty's Ambassador to the United States Dame Karen Pierce and Ian Lidell-Granger, a Member of Parliament in the UK, are both slated to join the performance. All cast members are subject to change.

Co-Chaired by Bernie McKay, Karishma Page, and Vin Roberti, Will on the Hill is an extraordinary event fostering bipartisan support for STC's arts education programs, which reach nearly 20,000 students and teachers annually. STC's Engagement and Education Department provides in-school and online workshops, free teaching materials, and free or deeply subsidized tickets and transportation to theatrical performances.

The Will on the Hill broadcast will be available on a Pay-What-You-Will basis, allowing audiences nationwide -for the first time ever-to take part in the fun. For additional information about Will on the Hill 2020, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org/WillontheHill or contact STC's Corporate Giving Office at 202.547.3230 ext. 2323 or WOTH@ShakespeareTheatre.org.

