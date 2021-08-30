Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mass Cultural Council to Present Virtual Diversity Chat With Michael Bobbitt

Michael has decades of leadership experience in the arts and theater management world.

Aug. 30, 2021  

Hear from nationally renowned (and DC favorite) Michael Bobbitt about initiatives he has implemented in his career to achieve better diversity and inclusion on stage, in the audience and in theater Board rooms in this timely ZOOM conversation.

Serving now as the Executive Director of Mass Cultural Council, Michael has decades of leadership experience in the arts and theater management world.

There is no better keynote speaker to advise arts organizations, artists and theater professionals on how to reopen while at the same time ensuring an equitable, diverse and safe workplace for all.

RSVPs required to janetk@embracing-arlington-arts.org.


