Maestro Antony Walker and Washington Concert Opera Announce Podcast

In a time when we are unable to experience the beauty of opera in physical communal spaces, Washington Concert Opera is presenting a new podcast series hosted by Maestro Antony Walker himself. Each month, WCO's Artistic Director & Conductor will be looking at the world and history of opera from different and unique perspectives, providing concrete listening examples along the way.

This week marks the release of Episode One, in which the Maestro discusses operas that contain messages of hope and unification that were written during times of struggle.

Future episodes will discover the following topics, with more updates to come:



Episode Two (July 2020)

Bastille Day: How Beaumarchais inspired Mozart to "revolutionize" opera



Episode Three (August 2020)

Operatic Doppelgängers: Different composers, same titles or themes

Click below to listen to their new podcast and to access the Maestro's appendices, which include further reading and listening examples beyond what is featured in the episode.

CLICK HERE.

