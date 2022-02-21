Lionel Yu Presents MUSICALBASICS, A Transcendental Experience At The Kennedy Center Terrace Theater

Lionel Yu, the DC-based pianist behind the hit YouTube channel MusicalBasics (1,000,000+ Subscribers), makes his debut at the Kennedy Center, performing MUSICALBASICS, A Transcendental Experience at the Terrace Theater on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 PM.

An ambitious program of his most popular piano pieces, the concert will feature Yu's remixes of pieces by Beethoven and his biggest hits "Fires of a Revolution" and "Rolling Thunder". Yu, whose YouTube performance videos regularly go viral, takes the Terrace Theater stage after a memorable few months. In October, Yu performed to a sold-out crowd at the Europäische Musikstage Festival in Heidelberg, Germany. In January 2022, he released the second volume of his 2021 album, MusicalStories Volume II, which has been streamed over 900,000 times on Spotify. Yu subsequently reached 1 million YouTube subscribers.

Yu will be joined onstage by Korean-born violinist Soo Yeon Kim, a multi-faceted artist who regular appears in recitals in major concert halls and giving masterclasses throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and cellist Jeremy Russo, a winner of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas Concerto Competition who has performed in major festivals such as Schlern International Music Festival in Italy, Jeju Music Festival in Korea and Summit Music Festival in New York.

"The Kennedy Center show will be my biggest concert to date. I'll be featuring all new arrangements of my own original piano pieces accompanied by violin and cello," said Yu. "I'm also excited to perform a few interpretations of Beethoven's work, including EDM dubstep remixes of his 5th Symphony, Fur Elise and Moonlight Sonata."

Tickets to MUSICALBASICS, A Transcendental Experience are $38 - $55 and available now at https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/classical-music/2021-2022/musicalbasics/.