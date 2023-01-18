Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates

The tour kicks off on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Jan. 18, 2023  
Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates

The "Once Upon A Time" Tour presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment, and powered by Kash Patel Productions, features the North American debut of Anirudh Ravichander, the fastest rising film composer in the World.

From sold-out dates across the globe, including recently sold-out shows at the OVO, London's most iconic music venue, Accor Arena in Paris, and giant live stream appearances hosted by Disney and Hotstar, Anirudh is a rockstar whose viral tunes have taken the film industry by storm! This tour marks a 10-year milestone in his career punctuated by 1.5 Billion streams on Spotify this year alone, and over 670 Million views on his youtube channel.

Anirudh rose to fame early in his career with musical compositions for an award-winning Tamil film titled "3" in 2012, making him the youngest film composer in the Indian Film Industry. He has since composed music for numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and has worked with leading film directors and well-known actors across the Indian film industry. His work has received widespread acclaim earning him several awards for his compositions including three Filmfare awards for Best Music Director, and Best Male Playback Singer, and the South Indian International Movie Award for Best Music Director for "3."

"I am excited to come back to the United States," says Anirudh "and this time we are bringing a full live show along with epic performances and a grand celebration commemorating 10 years of incredible music and award-winning Indian Films."


The "Once Upon A Time" Tour will visit six major U.S. cities and features an incredible 360 Degree live show experience that is full of vibrant music, special effects, and high-energy performances that will leave fans cheering, dancing, and singing along. All venues will welcome all ages to attend, offer reserved seating, and be able to accommodate large groups.

"This will be a truly spectacular and unforgettable experience," says Kash Patel, CEO of Kash Patel Productions, a leading cultural events producer and production company based in South Florida. "We have had the opportunity to produce shows for some of the largest artists in the world including A.R. Rahman, Neha Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, and Sonu Nigam and we are honored to do it again with Anirudh who is an incredibly talented artist and a cultural icon."

"Once Upon A Time" Tour Dates & Cities:

March 31, 2023 - Washington, DC

April 1, 2023 - Newark, NJ

April 7, 2023 - Dallas TX

April 9, 2023 - Atlanta, GA

April 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA

April 15, 2023 - Oakland, CA

For additional information on the "Once Upon A Time" Tour and Anirudh Ravichander's appearance in the United States, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219524®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkashpatelproductions.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center Photo
March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center
The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this March and April 2023 with performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls Series, the American Roots Series, and Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
Review: CATS at National Theatre Photo
Review: CATS at National Theatre
So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatres GHOST QUARTET Photo
Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTET
Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from their upcoming Mid Altantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET. The limited run of 10 performances begins at Firehouse on Thursday January 19 and closes on Saturday February 4, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLYS LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater Photo
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play Festival
Co-authored by Conor Duffy and Jake Broder, Max & Willy’s Last Laugh is based on the true story of entertainers Max Ehrlich and Willy Rosen, who for 18 months performed the funniest cabaret in Europe to ensure their safety at the Westerbork Transit Camp during World War II.

More Hot Stories For You


Imagination Stage Premieres THE HULA-HOOPIN' QUEENImagination Stage Premieres THE HULA-HOOPIN' QUEEN
January 19, 2023

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for children, debuts its latest new play commission, The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, adapted for the stage by Gloria Bond Clunie from the book by Thelma Lynne Godin, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Angelisa Gillyard directs.
March and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts CenterMarch and April 2023 Events Announced at The Hylton Performing Arts Center
January 19, 2023

The Hylton Performing Arts Center continues its 2022-2023 season this March and April 2023 with performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls Series, the American Roots Series, and Mason Arts at the Hylton Center, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners and a lineup of workshops as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
Photos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTETPhotos: First Look at Firehouse Theatre's GHOST QUARTET
January 18, 2023

Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from their upcoming Mid Altantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET. The limited run of 10 performances begins at Firehouse on Thursday January 19 and closes on Saturday February 4, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Jason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play FestivalJason Graae and David Turner Will Lead MAX AND WILLY'S LAST LAUGH Reading at Mosaic Theater's Catalyst New Play Festival
January 18, 2023

Co-authored by Conor Duffy and Jake Broder, Max & Willy’s Last Laugh is based on the true story of entertainers Max Ehrlich and Willy Rosen, who for 18 months performed the funniest cabaret in Europe to ensure their safety at the Westerbork Transit Camp during World War II.
Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour DatesLegendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates
January 18, 2023

The ”Once Upon A Time” Tour presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment, and powered by Kash Patel Productions, features the North American debut of Anirudh Ravichander, the fastest rising film composer in the World.
share