Legendary Film Composer Anirudh Announces U.S. Tour Dates

The "Once Upon A Time" Tour presented by Shri Balaji Entertainment, and powered by Kash Patel Productions, features the North American debut of Anirudh Ravichander, the fastest rising film composer in the World.

From sold-out dates across the globe, including recently sold-out shows at the OVO, London's most iconic music venue, Accor Arena in Paris, and giant live stream appearances hosted by Disney and Hotstar, Anirudh is a rockstar whose viral tunes have taken the film industry by storm! This tour marks a 10-year milestone in his career punctuated by 1.5 Billion streams on Spotify this year alone, and over 670 Million views on his youtube channel.

Anirudh rose to fame early in his career with musical compositions for an award-winning Tamil film titled "3" in 2012, making him the youngest film composer in the Indian Film Industry. He has since composed music for numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and has worked with leading film directors and well-known actors across the Indian film industry. His work has received widespread acclaim earning him several awards for his compositions including three Filmfare awards for Best Music Director, and Best Male Playback Singer, and the South Indian International Movie Award for Best Music Director for "3."

"I am excited to come back to the United States," says Anirudh "and this time we are bringing a full live show along with epic performances and a grand celebration commemorating 10 years of incredible music and award-winning Indian Films."



The "Once Upon A Time" Tour will visit six major U.S. cities and features an incredible 360 Degree live show experience that is full of vibrant music, special effects, and high-energy performances that will leave fans cheering, dancing, and singing along. All venues will welcome all ages to attend, offer reserved seating, and be able to accommodate large groups.

"This will be a truly spectacular and unforgettable experience," says Kash Patel, CEO of Kash Patel Productions, a leading cultural events producer and production company based in South Florida. "We have had the opportunity to produce shows for some of the largest artists in the world including A.R. Rahman, Neha Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, and Sonu Nigam and we are honored to do it again with Anirudh who is an incredibly talented artist and a cultural icon."

"Once Upon A Time" Tour Dates & Cities:

March 31, 2023 - Washington, DC

April 1, 2023 - Newark, NJ

April 7, 2023 - Dallas TX

April 9, 2023 - Atlanta, GA

April 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA

April 15, 2023 - Oakland, CA

For additional information on the "Once Upon A Time" Tour and Anirudh Ravichander's appearance in the United States, please visit https://kashpatelproductions.com/