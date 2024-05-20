LA TI DO Presents Aaron Reeder In UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA TI DO Productions (LTD), present Under the Influence on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 7:00PM at Angolo Ristorante Italiano 2934 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007.

'Under the Influence' takes you on a melodic journey, delving into the transformative impact of iconic and unsung male figures in the realm of music. This heartfelt tribute, aptly named 'Under the Influence,' resonates with personal connections, honoring the sounds and influences of legends like Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstine, Nat King Cole, and Marvin Gaye.

In 2024, we celebrate commemorative birthday anniversaries for these musical pioneers – Duke Ellington (125th), Billy Eckstine (110th), Nat King Cole (105th), and Marvin Gaye (85th). It's a noteworthy year to immerse yourself in the harmonies and words that have left an indelible mark on the world of music. Join us in experiencing the profound 'Under the Influence' of these extraordinary musical sounds, as we pay homage to their enduring legacies.

'Under the Influence features' American performer and creative consultant Aaron Reeder. Possessing "a voice that soars" according to the Washington Post, he is a sought-after, versatile artist in myriad musical styles from gospel to opera. He has performed with music luminaries from Dave Brubeck to Renee Fleming to Megan Hilty, and as a featured soloist in Grammy award- winning productions with The Metropolitan Opera, "Porgy and Bess" (2021) and "Champion" (2024).

Conducting public programming with the Humboldt Forum, the Smithsonian Institution, and U.S. Department of State Cultural Program, he is traveling the world to engage communities and increase awareness of human interconnectedness through his art. Aaron's work crosses the disciplines of theater, music and education, promoting dialogue and understanding around global and social issues while also empowering people to find their own voice and means of creative expression. www.aaron-reeder.com

Tickets will be on sale at the door and online at

www.LATIDOProductions.com.

