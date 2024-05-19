JxJ to Host The Second Annual Teen Film Contest Screening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JxJ, the Edlavitch DCJCC's Film and Music Festival that encompasses the 34th Washington Jewish Film Festival and the 23rd Washington Jewish Music Festival, has announced the second annual Teen Film Contest Screening and Reception on Sunday, May 19, 4:00 PM | EDCJCC. Students from across the Washington, Maryland and Virginia - ages 13 to 18 - submitted a one-to-three-minute film answering the question, "What's the future?" The winning filmmakers have their world premiere at the annual JxJ festival each year. Come join us for this special screening of these award-winning films!

This is a great opportunity to see a collection of young filmmakers' work and see young artists celebrated. Cheer on teens during this special screening of this year's contest winners. Regular tickets $15, Student Discount $13. Buy tickets here.

"The festival films stories and musical performances showcase the breadth of the Jewish cultural experience and the richness of storytelling and hope and joy and vibrancy of life today. I can't wait to welcome audiences across the Nation's Capital," JxJ Artistic Director Yael Luttwak.

The Teen Film Contest and Screening is part of the two-week long 2024 Festival which runs from May 9-19 and features 60+ international screenings and concerts with guests from around the world. The Festival is across the DMV, with screenings at the state-of-the-art Cafritz Hall at the EDCJCC in Washington, Landmark's Bethesda Row Cinema in Maryland, and Cinema Arts Theatre in Fairfax, Virginia.

"Sharing Jewish stories feels more vital than ever" says Edlavitch DCJCC CEO, Jen Zwilling. "We are living in a time where division feels more and more the norm. These movies and concerts can act as a bridge, bringing people together, creating empathy and community - which feels core to the work of the EDCJCC."

Opening night, May 9th, featured remarks and an award presentation. Jake Paltrow awarded Shaylee Atary with the Emerging Filmmaker Award and Hedva Goldsmith with the All-Time Distributor Award.

"Recent antisemitism and politically fraught times have severely hurt artists who want to tell stories about Jewish culture" says JxJ Artistic Director, Yael Luttwak. "Jewish film festivals have always been a critical platform for artists to screen their work and reach audiences. Unfortunately, this is no longer enough. Films about Jewish cultural life and independent cinema are in peril in the changing structure of filmmaking and distribution. Supporting Jewish filmmakers and storytellers preserves the soul of our culture and is critical due to the prevalent lack of Jewish formal education."

Browse 60+ regional premiere screenings and international concerts playing through May 19th. Tickets are available now.

ABOUT THE EDLAVITCH DCJCC

JxJ is a proud program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC). Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.

JxJ TICKET OFFICE: 202.777.3210 or email boxoffice@edcjcc.org. Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

