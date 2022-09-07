Kristin Chenoweth Brings FOR THE GIRLS to George Mason University

Tickets start at $65: Tickets & Information

Join Kristin Chenoweth as she takes centerstage as headliner of the 2022 ARTS by George! benefit at Center for the Arts at George Mason University.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. Chenoweth has received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame; an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies; a Tony Award for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; and a Tony nomination for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Chenoweth co-starred in Apple TV+'s acclaimed musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! alongside Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Ariana DeBose. Chenoweth was seen starring alongside Stephan James and JK Simmons in the STXfilms sports drama National Champions. In 2020, Chenoweth starred in the Netflix film Holidate, voiced the character Daisy in the HBO Max film The Witches, and hosted the Food Network competition series Candy Land. In this concert, Chenoweth will sing music from her album For The Girls, a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history. The album includes Chenoweth's personally charged interpretations of classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand, Lesley Gore, Linda Ronstadt, Dinah Washington, Dolly Parton and more.