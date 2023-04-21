King Center Announces HOTEL CALIFORNIA & JETHRO TULL'S MARTIN BARRE This Fall

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Elko Concerts has announced two great concerts returning to the King Center! HOTEL CALIFORNIA: A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES performing on Thursday, October 26th at 8 PM and the following weekend, JETHRO TULL'S MARTIN BARRE: A BRIEF HISTORY OF TULL playing on Saturday, November 4th at 8 PM.

Both events go on sale next Friday, April 28th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Additional show details below.

Thursday, October 26, 2023

8 PM

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

This Southern California group is the only show to have "Official Authorization" to perform The Eagles catalogue of music. The dynamic, highly acclaimed show incorporates their very own world-renowned vocal harmony, and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting. Each concert presents an exciting showcase of The Eagles megahits such as "Take it Easy", "Heartache Tonight", and of course "Hotel California" as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.

Saturday, November 4, 2023

8 PM

Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull

Martin Barre, Jethro Tull's guitarist for over 43 years. His sound and playing was a major factor in their success. Album sales have exceeded 60 million units and they continue to be played worldwide, representing an important part of classic rock history. Martin's guitar playing has earned him a high level of respect and recognition. His solos were voted 25th best solo ever in the USA and 20th best solo ever in the UK for his playing on Aqualung. His playing on the album Crest of a Knave earned him a Grammy award in 1989. As well as numerous Jethro Tull albums, Martin has worked with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Joe Bonamassa and Chris Thompson and has shared the stage with such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin.

At the center of Tull's unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords, and soaring melodic solos. Martin Barre celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades at his new show "A Brief History of Tull". The show will feature a special visual presentation that, together with the music, highlights the 50 years of Jethro Tull musical career. Classic Tull hits played throughout the interactive performance include songs from legendary albums such as "Thick as a Brick", "Aqualung", "Stand up", "Songs from the Wood", "A Passion Play", "Heavy Horses" and many more.

Band Line Up ● Martin Barre - Lead ● Dan Crisp - Vocals, Guitar ● Alan Thomson - Bass ● Darby Todd - Drums

Both concerts are presented by Elko Concerts.

For more information, visit www.kingcenter.com. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 28th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219.