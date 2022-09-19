Kennedy Center to Host JACQUELINE AND JASON'S BLOCK PARTY in October

Join the Kennedy Center as they kick off the 2022-2023 Performances for Young Audiences season with a free block party on the REACH Plaza hosted by Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson and Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran.

Inspired by Woodson's book, The World Belonged to Us, illustrated by Leo Espinosa, the REACH Plaza will be covered in outdoor games, such as jump rope, hula hoops, massive hopscotch, double dutch lessons with DC Retro Jumpers, sidewalk chalk activities with Chalk R!ot, fort building with Arts on the Horizon, and a roller skating demonstration by Our Family's Skate Association! The day will feature a book reading from Woodson accompanied with music by Moran and The Bandwagon. Enjoy a set by DJ Nick "tha 1da" Hernandez and performances by go-go artist Sweet Cherie, second line band DuPont Brass, and the Duke Ellington School of the Arts Show Choir. Food and refreshments, curated by Chef Erik Bruner-Yang and Victura Park, with guests Chef Marcelle Afram and Chef Armani Johnson, will be available for purchase onsite. Moonshot Studio will be available as a quiet space throughout the day where guests can take a break from events as needed. There will be tables, chairs, yoga mats, noise reducing ear muffs, and other sensory tools available. Lights will be set at a low level in the studio. Below is the full schedule of events.

For all ages. Reservations encouraged, but not required. Pre-registration includes a discounted parking voucher for the Kennedy Center parking garage that will be emailed a week prior to the event.

Schedule of Events (subject to change):

1:00 p.m.: Outdoor games and activities: hula hoops, fort building with Arts on the Horizon, hopscotch, sidewalk chalk with Chalk R!ot, bubbles, and more. Ongoing throughout the afternoon.

1:30 p.m.: DJ Nick "tha 1da" Hernandez Performance

2:00 p.m.: Duke Ellington School of the Arts Show Choir Performance

2:30 p.m.: Double Dutch demos and lessons with DC Retro Jumpers

3:30 p.m.: DuPont Brass Performance

4:00 p.m.: Jacqueline Woodson with Jason Moran and The Bandwagon

4:45 p.m.: Roller Skating demo with Our Family's Skate Association

5:15 p.m.: Sweet Cherie Performance

5:45 p.m.: Get Your Jump On: Community Jump/Recorded Music

EVENT DETAILS:

WHO: Spend the day with Jacqueline Woodson, Jason Moran, The Bandwagon, Chalk R!ot, Arts on the Horizon, DJ Nick "tha 1da" Hernandez, DC Retro Jumpers, Our Family's Skate Association, Duke Ellington School of the Arts Show Choir, Sweet Cherie, and DuPont Brass.

WHEN: Sunday October 16, 2022 1-6 p.m. Rain or shine. To reserve tickets, please visit their website.

WHERE: Kennedy Center's REACH Campus, REACH Plaza

The Kennedy Center welcomes people of all ages with disabilities. Visit Kennedy-Center.org/accessibility