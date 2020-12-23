Kennedy Center Provides Clarification On Federal Funding

The Kennedy Center has released a statement clarifying the federal funding it has received.

Read the full statement below:

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts funding in the recent bill passed by Congress is an annual federal appropriation for the Center to support capital repairs and operations and maintenance in its congressionally mandated role as the living memorial to President John F. Kennedy and federal building. It was not a part of the Covid relief package.

These funds are exactly what the President requested for the Center in his fiscal year 2021 budget submission provided to Congress this past February.

The Kennedy Center is grateful to Congress for its continued support of the memorial and national cultural center.