Kennedy Center Performances by Scottish Ballet and The Bolshoi Ballet and More Canceled Due to the Health Crisis

The Kennedy Center announced additional performance and event cancelations due to virus, including upcoming engagements of Scottish Ballet and The Bolshoi Ballet, as well as this year's iteration of Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead.

Both international ballet companies' upcoming U.S. tours have been canceled due to circumstances related to closures and travel restrictions resulting from the virus pandemic. As a result, the Kennedy Center performances of Scottish Ballet's production of The Crucible (May 13-17) and The Bolshoi Ballet's production of Romeo and Juliet (June 2-7) are canceled.

Additionally, Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead, the annual pre-professional residency program that draws international students and faculty, will not take place as planned in May and June 2020. Kennedy Center organizers opted to cancel this year's program due to concern for the health and well-being of all artists, faculty, staff, and crew members involved, as well as uncertainties related to program planning and international travel.

As announced on March 20, the Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events scheduled through Sunday, May 10, 2020, in an effort to reduce the spread of virus. Select events after May 10 have also been canceled due to virus's impact on the global cultural sector. These cancelations include: Once on This Island (June 23-July 12), Soundtrack '63 (May 9-17) and Washington National Opera's Porgy and Bess (May 9­-23).

Until further notice, the Kennedy Center campus and its facilities, including the restaurant, café, and other food service, will be closed. Kennedy Center programmers are exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.

TICKET DONATION, EXCHANGE, AND REFUND INFORMATION

The Kennedy Center is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these longer-term cancellations.

The Kennedy Center is a non-profit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to our artistic and educational mission. While canceling performances is necessary for the health of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers, it creates a significant loss for the institution, making donations more important than ever. If you are able, we ask that you consider donating the cost of your tickets back to the institution. In return, you will receive a tax deduction, and will sustain our work during this challenging time-and help us prepare for when our doors re-open to our audiences, artists, and community.

Ticketholders for canceled performances have the following options:

Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Exchange your tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible)

Exchange your tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate, or

Receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees

They strongly encourage patrons to consider donating their ticket/s back to the Kennedy Center. Our Box Office agents will be ready to accommodate individual patrons' needs. Due to anticipated volume, we ask for your patience as we address each and every case. For assistance, please contact the Advance Sales Box Office at 202-416-8540 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or submit a form online. For ticket sales & information call us at (202) 467-4600 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kennedy Center's response to virus, please visit the Kennedy Center website.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You