Kennedy Center Announces September Millennium Stage Calendar

The Kennedy Center announces the September calendar of events for Millennium Stage, its free daily performance series featuring art and artists representing countless artistic styles. Highlights of the September calendar feature performances as part of the REACH Opening Festival (September 7-22), the free 16-day celebration marking the opening of the center's newly expanded campus.

The REACH is set on 4.6 acres of greenspace, and the 21st-century art campus features informal, flexible spaces where patrons can witness inclusive, accessible, and interactive arts experiences. Millennium Stage supports the Center-wide 16-day Opening Festival for the REACH, allowing the community to continue the celebration with a multitude of free performances at 6 p.m., including jazz, comedy, Hip Hop, classical and contemporary music, dance, theater, and more.

Making its return to the Kennedy Center and also part of the REACH Opening Festival, National Dance Day (September 21) is a full day of interactive dance classes and performances featuring Emmy-winning choreographer, actress, and producer Debbie Allen; New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck; and choreographer Sarah Beth Oppenheim.

September Millennium Stage highlights also include the Kennedy Center's 18th annual Page-to-Stage New Play Festival (August 31-September 2), celebrating the talents of local and regional theater companies as they present new works to the community. Including more than 75 D.C.-area theater companies, the Kennedy Center provides a series of free readings and open rehearsals of plays and musicals in development by local, regional, and national playwrights, librettists, and composers.

Millennium Stage, now celebrating its 22nd season, is a manifestation of the Kennedy Center's mission and vision to welcome all to celebrate our collective cultural heritage in the most inclusive, accessible way possible. Millennium Stage is the only place in the United States to offer a free performance every day of the year that is streamed live on the internet.

For more information on the REACH, please visit https://reach.kennedy-center.org/.

For more information on the Millennium Stage, please visit the Millennium Stage event page or Millennium Stage Facebook page.





