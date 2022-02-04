Kennedy Center Announces March and April Events

Kennedy Center has announced events and performances for the months of March - April 2022!

Highlights include:

March 3-5: National Symphony Orchestra



Under the direction of Gianandrea Noseda, the National Symphony Orchestra presents Tales - A Folklore Symphony by Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon. Also on the program, two-time Grammy AwardÂ®-winning violinist James Ehnes plays Beethoven's famous Violin Concerto.

March 4: Flor de Toloache

The Latin GrammyÂ®-winning all-female mariachi group mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with their edgy, versatile, and fresh take on traditional Latin American music.

March 5 - 25: Washington National Opera: Written in Stone



World Premiere

Some of America's most exciting artists, musicians, composers, and librettists assemble to create four unmissable world premieres as a jewel in the crown of the Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary season. Inspired by Washington D.C.'s iconic monuments and the ideals embodied by President Kennedy, Written in Stone is a series of interwoven short works presented together in a single evening.

March 15-April 22: COAL + ICE



FREE

A documentary photography exhibition that brings together the work of over 40 photographers and video artists from around the world to visualize the climate crisis-its causes and consequences-as a large-scale immersive experience. The exhibition is paired with the premiere of a six-week festival of events for audiences of all ages developed by Asia Society in collaboration with the Kennedy Center's International Programming department and Georgetown University's Environment Initiative and Laboratory for Global Performance.

March 25-27: HOORAE TAKEOVER



In celebration of the Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary, Issa Rae's visionary production company HOORAE takes over the Kennedy Center in a very special collaboration. The four-day festival will highlight music, comedy, film, television, and the talent of Black creatives.

March 29-April 3: American Ballet Theatre



Engagement includes the full-length ballet Don Quixote and a program featuring works by ABT Artist-in-Residence Alexei Ratmansky, Jessica Lang, and Alonzo King.

April 5-24: Mean Girls



Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Friday, April 8: NSO at the Anthem



Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5

Roderick Cox leads the orchestra in this performance of Prokofiev's glorious Fifth Symphony and Esa-Pekka Salonen's exuberant Helix.

April 16: Robert Glasper and Jason Moran



To celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran and Grammy Award-winning pianist and producer Robert Glasper combine their talents for an unforgettable one-night-only performance.

April 21-30: The Other Side



Education Artist-in-Residence Jacqueline Woodson's simple yet powerful book comes to life with movement from choreographer and Kennedy Center Artistic Advisor for Dance Education Hope Boykin. Part of Performances for Young Audiences.

April 21-30: Hannah Gadsby: Body of Work



Hannah Gadsby, world class, award-winning funny person, has a brand new live show-Body of Work-hitting stages across North America.

UPCOMING MILLENNIUM STAGE EVENTS:

https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/millennium-stage/all-upcoming-events/