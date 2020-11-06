Kendall Street Company Adds Second Night to Annual Turkey Jam

Tickets are now on sale for Nov 24-25th shows.

Kendall Street Company will continue the tradition of their annual Thanksgiving-themed event The Turkey Jam for the fifth consecutive year this November. Originally set to be a one-night event on Wednesday November 25th, the band has now added a second performance on Tuesday, November 24th to meet demands. The two back-to-back shows will take place at Virginia Beach's socially-distant restaurant and music venue Elevation 27 where guests can pair their live music experience with high-quality culinary offerings.

Each show will feature Kendall Street Company performing songs from their new album The Stories We Write For Ourselves (released Oct 23, 2020), as well as fan favorites, festive holiday covers, and more. Attendees can safely enjoy the show from their own tables in groups of 4-8 people, and guests will be treated to table service with a wide range of menu options from contemporary cuisine and deli classics, to the legendary smoked BBQ by Phamous Phil. Tickets are now on sale for both performances and can be purchased for $35 each at https://www.elevation27.com/.

For more information about Elevation 27 - https://www.elevation27.com/

For more information about Kendall Street Company - https://www.kendallstreetcompany.com/

