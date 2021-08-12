Keegan Theatre Announces New Opening Date for GOOD PEOPLE

COVID guidelines and regulations are changing, so Keegan Theatre is adjusting its 25th Anniversary Season dates to keep patrons, artists, and staff safe. GOOD PEOPLE will now run from Friday, September 10 - Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The company has moved the opening date in order to have time to prepare policies and procedures that comply with all COVID safety guidelines and regulations. Following the September 12 matinee, the audience is invited to a moderated talkback with the cast and creative team behind Good People.

After the September 19 matinee, the organization Challenging Racism will lead a post-show discussion on "The Intersection of Race & Class" to build on the themes in Good People and to enrich the audience's appreciation of the play's message.

As the 25th Anniversary Season approaches, the company looks forward to welcoming patrons back to its home on Church Street.

Learn more about updated policies and procedures, including the vaccine requirement for all audiences attending live public performances, on the website's Health & Safety page. The updated performance calendar is on the show pages of our website.