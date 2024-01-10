Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

The Keegan Theatre is pleased to announce the cast and team of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, a highly anticipated DC production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's innovative musical, playing February 3-March 3, 2024.

“The tragicomedy genre is such a powerful tool in the theater,” remarks co-director Christina A. Coakley, “and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG perfectly blends the magic of Stephen Sondheim's music with the humor and heart of George Furth's book. Audiences will have the opportunity to put the puzzle pieces together as we rewind the tape, back through the triumphs and challenges that accumulate over two milestone-laden decades. This cast is something to relish, with homegrown DC talent who are eager to tell this ever relevant and thoughtful story.”

“Recent history has caused us all to reflect in ways we couldn't have imagined,” adds co-director and choreographer Jennifer J. Hopkins. “Sondheim and Prince (the original Broadway director) were wonderfully ahead of their contemporaries as they so often insisted that their characters live beyond any one small stretch of musical time. They asked their characters to reflect on their lives in a way that was painful, exhilarating, and undeniably challenging. I'm so glad to visit these decades and take our audience through something of a time warp; at times strange, and at others, breathtakingly familiar.”

About the musical: The authors of the landmark musical COMPANY reunite to turn the traditional showbiz musical on its head in this thrilling and compelling Broadway fable about friendship, compromise, and the high price of success. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth expertly blend the excitement and energy of a backstage musical with a poignant and emotional contemporary story about the importance of staying true to one's ideals.

The cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG includes Ryan Burke (Frank), Harrison Smith* (Charley), Sarah Chapin (Mary), Sumié Yotsukura (Gussie), Duane Richards II (Joe), Brigid Wallace Harper (Beth), Aisley Wallace Harper (Meg), and Jules Kanarek (Frank Jr.). The ensemble includes Thea Simpson, Santina Maiolatesi, Allison Fitzgerald, Ricky Drummond, Trenton Beavers, Irene Hamilton, Taylor Witt, and Chris Gillespie, while Emily Levey, Carianmax Benitez, Drew Sharpe, and Vivienne Innocenti serve as swings.

In addition to co-director Christina A. Coakley and co-director/choreographer Jennifer J. Hopkins, the production team includes Nathan Beary Blustein (Music Director), Sierra Young (Fight & Intimacy Director), Gabrielle Busch (Assistant Director/Stage Manager), Matthew J. Keenan (Resident Scenic Designer/Lead Carpenter), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Set Dressing/Properties Designer), Dominic DeSalvio (Lighting Designer), Gordon Nimmo-Smith (Sound Designer), Elizabeth Morton (Costume Designer), Jeremy Bennett (Projections Designer), Emilie Knudsen (Assistant Stage Manager), Lilly Burchfield (Assistant Stage Manager), Debra Crerie (Dramaturg), Matthew Dohm (Associate Music Director), Daniella Ignacio (Music Assistant), and Zoe Lucas (Sound Engineer).

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG runs February 3-March 3, 2024 with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Monday, February 26 at 8:00 pm, and on Sundays at 3:00 pm.

There are several special events scheduled throughout the run, including:

Sunday, February 11: “Meet the Artists” Talkback immediately following the matinee performance. Free and open to all patrons!

Monday, February 19: SWIFTLY SONDHEIM, a one-night-only cabaret which explores and celebrates the lyrical genius of Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Swift, featuring performances by actor Sarah Chapin and more.

Friday, March 1: Young Professionals Happy Hour, which includes discounted tickets to the show and 1 complimentary pre-show drink.

Details and tickets, including discounted custom tickets packages, are available at www.keegantheatre.com.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, appearing under a Special Appearance Contract.