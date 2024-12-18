Interview: Theatre Life with Rachel Simone Webb

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Simone Webb

Today’s subject Rachel Simone Webb is currently living her theatre life onstage at the Kennedy Center in the North American Tour of & Juliet playing the role of Juliet. The show runs through January 5th in the Opera House.

Rachel is no stranger to & Juliet having previously appeared in the show on Broadway in the ensemble and as the understudy for Juliet. Previous stage credits include Hairspray at Theatre Aspen and Smokey Joe’s Café at Casa Mañana Theatre. She also has toured with Kristin Chenoweth in For The Girls where she was a featured singer.

She has also had the pleasure of working on readings and or labs with such theatrical heavyweights as Andrew Lippa, Anna D. Shapiro, Lillian Blaine-Cruz, Christopher Ashley, Theresa Rebeck and Kimberly Grigsby.

Rachel Simone Webb is a young performer who as you will read had lots of encouragement and mentoring to get to where she is. That’s very important for a young artist to have.

If you want to have a really good time in the theatre, grab some tickets to & Juliet at Kennedy Center and see how Rachel Simone Webb and company are rocking the house this holiday season.

Rachel Simone Webb is one of those performers who has had some great opportunities and is now living her theatre life to the fullest because of them to be sure.

At what age did it become apparent that you wanted to become a performer?

I knew I needed to do this professionally in 2009 when my mentor, Mr. Curtis King, put me on stage to sing “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirls at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas. I was 11 years old, and I was on the same program as Jennifer Holiday and Erykah Badu. It was a gift.

Where did you receive your training?

My mother was my very first vocal coach. Once I started to take this thing seriously as a profession, I learned from The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, De Soto High School, Booker T. Washington HSPVA and Texas State University.

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first professional job as a performer was singing at the Meyerson in a musical revue, put on by the Black Academy, called, Hip Hop Broadway: A Musical Revue.

Rachel Simone Webb and the company

of the North American Tour of & Juliet.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Can you please tell us a little something about & Juliet including something about your character?

& Juliet is a remix of the popular Shakespearian play, Romeo and Juliet. We pick up at the end of the famous, when Juliet makes a choice to choose life rather than end it all over heartbreak. She mourns her lover by singing a Brittany Spears song and then finds self-love along a few days journey to escape reality!

L-R Joomin Hwang, Rachel Simone Webb, Bobby (Pocket) Horner,

Lorna Courtney, and Virgil Gadson in the Broadway production of & Juliet.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

You understudied the role of Juliet and also were in the ensemble of & Juliet on Broadway. How does it feel to be now leading the show across the country?

To lead this dynamic production across the country is a gift that gives constantly. When I was understudying, I always loved to go on because I learned about myself while performing Juliet’s songs and scenes. Now, I learn those same things in deeper ways and get to share the whole experience with the entire cast!

Rachel Simone Webb in the North American Tour of & Juliet.

Photo by Matthew Murphy.

& Juliet is a high energy musical. Most tour stops have a five show weekend. Can you please tell us what you do to keep yourself healthy so you can make it to the end of your Sunday evening performance?

Oh man, a routine is important for vocal, physical and mental health. I drink a lot of water. I sleep a lot. My vocal warm up begins with bubbling with a straw and water and lasts 15-17 mins to ensure I do not over sing throughout the week of shows. Outside of vocalizing, I try to ensure my body and mind are at peace in order to reduce muscle tension. AND MASSAGES! I invest in massages.

What can you say to someone who thinks & Juliet is standard stuffy Shakespeare and might not attend because of that?

Well, first of all, we barely have Shakespearian text in our musical. Lol! But, in all seriousness, the show is equal parts pop concert, coming of age story and love story. It’s a musical for all ages and you'll leave humming!

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Director of Public Relations Brendan Padgett for his assistance in coordiating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

