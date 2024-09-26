Interview: Theatre Life with Joanna Glushak

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joanna Glushak

Today’s subject actress Joanna Glushak is currently living her theatre life on tour in the rip-roaring good time board game gone theatrical version of Clue. She plays the wealthy socialite Mrs. Peacock. The show plays through October 6th in the Opera House at Kennedy Center.

For over 40 years Joanna has been seen all across the country and on Broadway. Select Broadway credits include 1776, A Gentlemen’s Guide To Love And Murder, Sunday In The Park With George, Les Misérables, Hairspray, and Urinetown. On tour Joanna has been seen across the country in 1776, Finding Neverland, Young Frankenstein, and Xanadu. Off-Broadway she was seen in the short lived but very wonderful revue of Harry Chapin music called Lies and Legends: The Musical Stories of Harry Chapin and more recently in Gloria- A Life.

You might have also seen her on TV in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Mrs. O’Tool.

Joanna Glushak is one of those performers that you can never get enough of. Her comic timing is always fantastic, and if you’re lucky enough to see her in a musical, you will be beholden to her fabulous voice! This I know.

For laughs, merriment, and just pure fun, please grab some tickets to Clue at Kennedy Center. The show is a real hoot and Joanna Glushak and company will keep you guessing right to the end as to whodunnit.

Joanna Glushak is a theatrical artist of the highest order and one who is continuing to live her theatre life to the absolute fullest.

At what age did get an idea that performing was going to be your chosen profession?

I had been a serious ballerina when at 16 a children’s acting manager moved into my building and asked my parents if she could represent me. We said yes and I got cast in a TV series called Watch Your Mouth starring me and Joe Morton and others. During that show I started singing and realized I had a voice and started voice lessons and that was it. I also saw A Chorus Line and that completely changed my trajectory from ballet to musical theatre and straight plays.

Where did you receive your training?

I started college at NYU theater program and was there for a year but had to leave for a year to finish the tv series. I went back but all my friends were graduating so I left before my final year and started doing shows right away. After many years in the biz, and 4 Broadway shows, 3 or more off Broadway and many tours and regional theatre, I decided to go to Yale Drama school masters program. I never felt I had really had a good acting education, and I wanted to do Shakespeare etc. I also wanted a place to not be in the public eye, where I could fall on my face, make mistakes and not get criticized or penalized for it. It was very liberating! I loved every minute of it!!! And even after I left there, I continue to study voice and all sorts of things to improve my skills

What was your first professional job as a performer?

My first professional job was playing the Role of Bonnie, a high school student in a PBS TV series called, “Watch Your Mouth” starring Joe Morton. It took place in a multiracial school and dealt with confronting situations between races and cultures and sexual identity by bringing us all together. It was 26 episodes, and I played the white girl from Brooklyn who had a lot to learn. And was taught with a lot of compassion from all the kids. Now is the perfect time to bring it back. It’s very relevant to what’s going on in our society today

Joanna Glushak (third from left) and the company

of the North American Tour of Clue.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Can you please tell us a little something about your character in Clue as well as a brief overview of the show itself?

My character in Clue is named Mrs. Peacock, as most people seem to know or maybe not, I did not know it before I did the show. It is a total farce mystery where 5 very different people are called to a spooky mansion on a rainy dark night to meet with a mysterious man whom they each have been in contact with for some illicit or illegal reason. As the play goes on, we get to know each reason they are there as well as watch people mysteriously die… in the most hilarious of deaths and discoveries! It’s a total romp and by the end you get to see who done it. The cast is exquisite at comedy. You couldn’t ask for a better cast to play these roles!! And their creativity brings the play to it’s crazy life!

What were your impressions of Clue after reading the script for the first time?

My impression of Clue after reading the script was “THIS IS GONNA BE SOOOOO MUCH FUN!” and also “I can do this, it’s right up my alley.” The trick is you have to really play the danger and the fear in the show and the urgency to find the killer to make sure you’re not the next victim but also our reactions physically and verbally have to be extreme which makes it funny. I love doing that stuff.

L-R John Hererra, Joanna Glushak, Martin Vidnovic, Terri Klausner,

and Ron Ohrbach (on floor)

in Lies and Legends: The Musical Stories of Harry Chapin.

Photo by Martha Swope.

Photo courtesy of Pegge Strella/The Chapin Foundation.

You were part of a wonderful show at the sorely missed Village Gate called Lies and Legends: The Musical Stories of Harry Chapin. Can you please talk about the experience of working on that production and do think it deserved better than its short 79 performance run?

Ahh, Lies and Legends at the Village Gate! That was so long ago I barely remember it. Why didn’t it run longer? Who knows. Of course, I think it should be done again. Harry Chapin’s songs are timeless and beautiful. But I think it would only have a very limited audience at this point. However, this is the period of jukebox musicals, isn’t it? Maybe expand it and make it like Jersey Boys and get it on Broadway!

Joanna Glushak (third from right) and the company

of the North American Tour of Clue.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Why do you think audiences of any age can enjoy Clue?

I think audiences beginning at around 10 to 100 can enjoy Clue because there’s so much physical comedy. If the kids don’t understand all the funny lines, they will definitely enjoy the pratfalls etc. Also, apparently so many kids have played the game and love the characters. They even come to the show dressed as them sometimes. People are obsessed with this show. And it’s G rated.

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Director of Public Relations Brendan Padgett for his assistance in coordiating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

