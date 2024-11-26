Interview: Theatre Life with Jillian Ebanks

Click Here for More on DC - Theatre Life

Jillian Ebanks

For many years, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has had a long standing relationship with Chicago’s legendary comedy troupe The Second City. This holiday season, they are back with Dance Like There’s Black People Watching. The production runs through December 22nd.

Among the cast is today’s subject Jillian Ebanks. You might remember seeing her at the Kennedy Center with the Second City in America It’s Complicated.

Her credits include being the co-producer and co-creator of Baps Comedy and performing at some of the top Chicago comedy clubs.

There is a rule in theatre to never break the fourth wall. In stand-up you have to interact with the audience. Jillian Ebanks is one of those performers that can do both the theatre and stand up thing brilliantly.

Grab some tickets to Dance Like There’s Black People Watching at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and see a DC tradition return as The Second City takes to our local stage again!

Jillian Ebanks is truly living her theatre/stand up life to the fullest.

At what age did it become apparent that performing was going to be your chosen profession?

As a child I always wanted to be an actress, but I didn't personally believe it could be an actual profession for me until I was 22 years old.

Where did you receive your training?

I took several acting courses while studying in college at my alma mater Quinnipiac University. I received comedy training from the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City, and The Second City in Chicago.

L-R Jillian Ebanks, Holly Walker, and Adam Schreck in the The Second City’s 2019 production of America It’s Complicated!

Photo by Jati Lindsay.

What was your first professional performing job?

My first professional performance job was in 2019 at The Kennedy Center in America; It’s Complicated!

How did you come to The Second City?

I moved to Chicago in 2014 and began taking classes immediately.

There are many famous comedy troupes across the country. What was it about The Second City that made you choose them over the others?

As a New Jersey native, I wanted to move away from home. I felt like I needed to go somewhere that was new to really be dedicated and focused on comedy. Also, Chicago is an amazing city, and I liked the idea of living there while I continued on my comedy journey.

Jillian Ebanks and Tamieka Chavis in The Second City's

Dance Like There's Black People Watching.

Photo by Teresa Castracane.

Can you please tell us a little something about Dance Like There’s Black People Watching?

It’s a show filled with joy, laughter, and fun. The cast is very silly, and we have a ton of fun playing on stage with each other. I think it’s contagious and allows the audience to also have fun with us. The show feels like one big inside joke for Black People!

You are based in Chicago, which as we know has a very robust theatre scene similar to ours in DC. Do you have a bucket list of Chicago theatres that you would like to work at some time?

Yes, I would love to perform at Goodman Theatre, Black Ensemble Theater, and The Chicago Theatre.

Your bio talks about wanting to create your very own Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream flavor. Can you please give us an idea of what that might be?

When I was visiting Mexico once I had Maduro (Sweet Plantain) flavored ice cream. It was the best thing I had ever tasted. It is my life’s goal to recreate it. Dairy Free of course because I am lactose intolerant.

After Dance Like There’s Black People Watching finishes it’s run, what does 2025 hold in store for you work wise?

Right now, I am set to return to Chicago. I will be exploring free agency as I am still looking for my next gig. FEEL FREE TO BOOK ME. I am represented by Grossman & Jack Talent and can be found on socials @CurlyHairNoCare.

Special thanks to Bucklesweet's Director of Public Relations Amy "Queenie" Killion for her royal assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

