Imagination Stage Offers A New Immersive Play Experience For Young Children

Click Here, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for young audiences and leader in positive youth development through the arts, has created an immersive experience for very young theatregoers ages 3-6 and their accompanying adults. Called Click Here, it runs at Imagination Stage's building at 4908 Auburn Avenue in Bethesda from December 26, 2023 - January 14, 2024. Part theatre piece, part interactive exhibit, Jungle Discovery is created and produced in partnership with Port Discovery Children's Museum in Baltimore.

When participants enter the fantastical jungle installation, they meet two Jungle Guides, who encourage them to dress up as exotic creatures and explore the beautiful flora and fauna. Participants may choose to play in the jungle leaves, make flowers, contribute to the jungle soundscape, draw on the mirror mural, and/or make a warm nest in which to hide. The experience lasts 45 minutes, and includes a narrative throughline which provides surprises along the way.

Jungle Discovery has been developed in response to the great demand for Imagination Stage's programming for young children. It is similar to Imagination Stage's shows and creative drama classes for young children in that it is multi-sensory, gentle, creative, and interactive. However, it takes participation one step further and is set in a completely immersive environment– a fanciful jungle. Imagination Stage Founding Artistic Director Janet Stanford proclaims that it “redefines fun in a way that meets ‘the needs of now.' Theatre programming everywhere is increasingly appealing to active participation, allowing audiences to contribute to their environment and interact with actors and other theatregoers in ways that actually have an impact on storytelling.” Sleep No More and Meow Wolf Company are examples of these experiences.

This kinetic, hands-on adventure empowers youngsters and elevates imaginative play. Stanford asserts that “hands-on activities are fun for all ages but essential for our youngest audience members. Sensory experiences, dressing up, touching textures, interacting with a soundscape, and making believe are natural ways of learning for children.”

Rachel Demme, Port Discovery's Vice President for Education and Innovation notes that “Port Discovery and Imagination Stage are natural partners. We both work to engage children and families through creative and explorative experiences that, in turn, spark learning and discovery.” For this innovative project, the organizations collaborated on designing a jungle space full of opportunities for activities like exploring the animals that live in that habitat. Demme continues, “we leveraged Port Discovery's expertise in play, based on approaches to engaging kids and families, as well as our exhibit design experience with Imagination Stage's vision and in-house team of talented designers.”

Tickets are $19.50 per person (no fees are added), and it is a 45-minute experience. Entrance times are as follows:

December 26-31, 2023 at 9:00, 10:30, and 12:30

January 4-5, 2024 at 10:00

January 6-7, 2024 at 9:00, 10:30, and 12:30

January 9-12, 2024 at 10:00

January 13-14, 2024 at 9:00, 10:30, 12:30

Jungle Discovery will run at Port Discovery in spring 2024.