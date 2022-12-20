Imagination Stage Hosts Holiday Week Family Fun to Close Out 2022

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for children, continues the run of its hit rock musical Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: the Rock Experience during the winter holiday week, with many matinees from December 26-December 31. The show is based on Mo Willems' best-selling 2009 picture book Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed and is best for ages 4+.

To dress or not to dress, that is the question for the naked mole rat colony when clothes suddenly fall from the sky. Through a series of witty, silly, tuneful rock songs-sung and played by a live band-the colony opts for tolerance, letting each mole choose whether to dress or remain unclothed. How do they celebrate? With a naked mole rat fashion show!

Willems has written the script and lyrics, and Deborah Wicks La Puma is composer, and Kathryn Chase Bryer, Imagination Stage's Associate Artistic Director, directs a cast of versatile professional actor/musicians.

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed runs through January 8; holiday week matinees are 11:00 and 2:00 on weekdays, and 1:00 and 4:00 on weekends. See the full schedule on our website. Tickets are $12 - $36 (group rates available) and may be purchased online at imaginationstage.org or by phone at 301-280-1660. Members of the media: for more information or to schedule an interview, contact Laurie Levy-Page at 301-280-1642 or llevypage@imaginationstage.org