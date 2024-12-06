INTERSECTIONS Festival Returns to The Atlas Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Atlas Performing Arts Center has announced the return of its anticipated INTERSECTIONS Festival, a month-long celebration of innovative and inspiring performances, running from February 15 through March 16, 2025. Now in its 16th year, the Atlas’ signature INTERSECTIONS Festival transforms the H Street Corridor into a vibrant hub for artistic expression, inviting audiences of all ages to engage with a diverse lineup of performances in the genres of story, movement, and sound. With a mission to highlight cross-disciplinary collaboration and amplify the voices of artists from all walks of life, the festival continues to be a cornerstone of Washington, D.C.’s cultural calendar.

Tickets are on sale for the public on December 1st. Prices are $25-$32. Patrons can receive a 15% off discount on individual tickets, available until December 31st at 11:59PM with the code: “EARLYBIRD15”.

In addition to single ticket purchases, the Atlas has introduced two subscription style Festival Passes. Unlock great savings while experiencing live performances at the Atlas Performing Arts Center’s annual INTERSECTIONS Festival. Choose your performances and enjoy exclusive discounts:

3-Show Festival Pass: Select any three (3) performances and save up to 40%!

5-Show Festival Pass: Select any five (5) performances and save up to 50%!"

“This festival is dedicated to presenting exceptional art that explores the pressing ideas and issues of our time, reminding us of our shared humanity. It’s a platform for diverse voices and unique perspectives—art that reflects who we are, where we come from, and where we’re going. Join us at the Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival as we experience the power of art to bridge divides, spark creativity, and build a more connected and inspired world.”- Jarrod Bennett, Executive Director

All styles of movement can be seen at Intersections and it’s the only chance to see such a variety of dance at once. Our Story genre captures the best of local theater and spoken word. Sound presented at Intersections comes in nearly every genre of music. Meet artists after each show for the meet and greet and talk back. Performances will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings at various times. Find the complete calendar of events at atlasarts.org/intersections2025/.

"The festival is an opportunity for the Atlas to support 650 DMV based artists' performing on our stages. The realization of these performances is the result of extensive planning, communication, and artistic collaboration between each show's creative team and the Atlas Production Department. Our 6 full-time production staff take great pride and care in bringing these 37 unique performances to life. That effort includes creating 25+ part time jobs in the arts as festival technicians and backstage crew. These opportunities support the growth of DC's arts workforce and enable the Atlas to support the professional development of DMV based lighting technicians, audio engineers, and stagehands."- Aaron Waxman, Director of Production

"Reviewing 82 applications for this year’s INTERSECTIONS Festival was an inspiring experience. The variety of performances and the diversity of artists who applied speak to the creative energy of our community. It’s an honor to help curate a lineup of 37 performance acts that reflect the vibrant and multifaceted arts scene here in the DC area.” – Sharon King, Program Manager

Comments