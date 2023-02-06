INCOGNITO at Constellation Theatre Company

A fascinating, transatlantic mystery that spans the 20th century, interweaving three stories and 20 characters, played by an ensemble of four actors. A scientist obsesses about dissecting Albert Einstein's brain in search of physical clues to explain his brilliant mind. A musician suffers a seizure and forgets everything except his love for his devoted fiancée. A neuropsychologist struggles with her past, while experiencing her first romance with another woman. This compelling drama will touch your heart and captivate your mind.



Constellation Theatre Company

in residency at Source

1835 14th St, NW, Washington, DC 20009

www.ConstellationTheatre.org

