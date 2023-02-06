Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INCOGNITO at Constellation Theatre Company

Special Offer: Tickets on sale now for Incognito

Feb. 06, 2023  

A fascinating, transatlantic mystery that spans the 20th century, interweaving three stories and 20 characters, played by an ensemble of four actors. A scientist obsesses about dissecting Albert Einstein's brain in search of physical clues to explain his brilliant mind. A musician suffers a seizure and forgets everything except his love for his devoted fiancée. A neuropsychologist struggles with her past, while experiencing her first romance with another woman. This compelling drama will touch your heart and captivate your mind.

Constellation Theatre Company
in residency at Source
1835 14th St, NW, Washington, DC 20009
www.ConstellationTheatre.org

