HI, ARE YOU SINGLE? World Premiere to be Presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company & IAMA Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, in association with IAMA Theatre Company, will present HI, ARE YOU SINGLE?, written and performed by Ryan J. Haddad. Hilarious, vulnerable, and in-your-face provocative, Ryan explores the complicated world of dating from his unique perspective as a gay man living with cerebral palsy. The world-premiere stage production of HI, ARE YOU SINGLE? runs March 28 to April 10, 2022.

"Hot off the heels of our critically-acclaimed digital production, it's well past time for our audiences in the DMV to finally meet the glorious (and gorgeous) Ryan J. Haddad in the flesh," shares Artistic Director María Manuela Goyanes. "This pandemic asked us all to re-examine what physical intimacy could look like, and Ryan's perspective on navigating those interactions as a gay man with a disability is one we need to hear more often."

Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. Join Ryan on his search to find love. Or a date. Or at least a hookup. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

"My play is a joyful, raucous, searing play about a young man who is gay, disabled, and horny all the time," Haddad says. "The way the world desexualizes disability - I'm trying to fight against that."

Directed by Laura Savia, HI ARE YOU SINGLE? features playwright and actor Ryan J. Haddad, with design work by Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic and Costume Designer), Colin K. Bills* (Lighting Designer), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Designer), Rachael Danielle Albert (Stage Manager), and Cresent Haynes (Assistant Sound Designer).

* Denotes Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Member

HI, ARE YOU SINGLE? was developed by Dixon Place, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and The Public Theater/Under the Radar, and originally developed with Laura Savia.

PERFORMANCE CALENDAR

March 28, 2022: Pay-What-You-Will performance at 8 pm - Open Captioned

March 29, 2022: Pay-What-You-Will performance at 8 pm - Open Captioned

March 30, 2022: Opening Night Performance at 8 pm

April 1, 2022: Performance at 8 pm - ASL Interpreted, Post-show Talkback

April 2, 2022: Performances at 2 pm & 8 pm

April 3, 2022: Performance at 2 pm - ASL Interpreted

April 7, 2022: Performance at 8 pm

April 8, 2022: Performance at 8 pm - Post-show Talkback

April 9, 2022: Performance at 3 pm - Audio Described

April 9, 2022: Performance at 8 pm

April 10, 2022: Performance at 2 pm - Audio Described

April 10, 2022: Performance at 7 pm - ASL Interpreted

TICKETS

Tickets to HI, ARE YOU SINGLE? start at $29. Twenty-eight Pay-What-You-Will tickets are also available to every single performance by selecting the PWYW seats and adjusting the ticket price.

Tickets (with the exception of preview night Pay-What-You-Will performances) are available at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Patrons who are 30-years-old and younger may, at any time, purchase Section C tickets for $20 to any performance. There are also discounts available for educators, first responders, and active U.S. military personnel, spouses, and veterans. More information is available at woollymammoth.net.