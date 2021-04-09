Gay Men's Chorus Of Washington DC Announces GENOUT Virtual Concert 

In the spirit of uplifting the voices of LGBTQ+ and allied youth in the greater Washington, DC metro area and amplifying those voices within the community, the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington (GMCW) is pleased to announce their spring GenOut Youth Chorus virtual concert Youth Invasion.

The concert will stream online starting Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET and remain available until Sunday, May 9. Tickets are free; donations are suggested. Patrons can reserve a ticket by visiting the GMCW website at https://gmcw.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F1Q00000gRFznUAG.

In an original collaboration with members of Nashville's Major Minors and New York City's Youth Pride Chorus, Youth Invasion will feature over 50 performers between the ages of 13-18. The GenOUT Youth Chorus is the Washington, DC area's only vocal ensemble for LGBTQ+ and allied youth, and has performed at the Lincoln Theatre, the Kennedy Center, Washington National Cathedral, the White House, the Library of Congress, and the GALA Choruses Festival.

The hour-long concert will feature inspiring classics, such as Patty Griffin's tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Up to the Mountain," beloved spiritual "Go Down Moses," "This is Me" from The Greatest Showman, Lady A's version of "I Was Here," and the Rent masterpiece "Seasons of Love."

"We have been fortunate to still be able to safely rehearse together, to remain a community, and to support each other during the last year," GenOUT Director C. Paul Heins shares. "What's been even more amazing is this opportunity to join forces and voices with two of the other major LGBTQ+ youth choruses in the U.S. - Major Minors and Youth Pride Chorus-for this spring's concert. We welcome them to D.C. and we welcome all to join us for this spring's concert."