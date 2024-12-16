GALA To Present A Fiesta de los Tres Reyes Magos / Three Kings Day Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For 49 years, GALA has celebrated the holidays with its traditional event for the community, Fiesta de los Tres Reyes Magos/The Three Kings Day Celebration. GALA will again tell the timeless story of the Magi with song, dance, and storytelling on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2:00 pm. This bilingual presentation for the entire family preserves one of the most popular celebrations of Latino cultures.

Fiesta de los Reyes Magos takes place at GALA Theatre, 3333 14th Street, NW. A procession/posada with the Three Kings and live animals –including donkeys, goats, sheep and llama– will begin at 1:30 pm on the sidewalk in front of the theater, followed by the bilingual presentation at 2 pm. The event also will include the traditional Nativity and the giving of gifts to all children by the Magi. Children are welcome to bring their own gifts to exchange with the Magi, if they choose.

Admission is free but tickets are required. Tickets for the 2 pm presentation will be distributed at GALA's Box Office between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. A family may be given up to four tickets for the event: three tickets for children and one ticket for adult.

The 2025 Fiesta de los Reyes Magos features Bienvenido Martínez as Balthasar, Camilo Linares as Gaspar, and Héctor Díaz as Melchior. The featured performers include the local band Sol y Rumba featuring Maria Isolina; Los Quetzales, a Mexican Dance Ensemble Los Quetzalitos directed by Laura Ortiz; and the popular Afro Latino Drummers, directed by Antonio Vargas. Alejandro Negrón, host of DC Agenda Radio, is the Master of Ceremonies

This program is made possible with generous support from Mayor's Office on Latino Affairs, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Federal Credit Union of the Organization of American States, the Mt. Pleasant Mainstreet, and The Afro Latino Institute.

GALA has 4 wheelchair accessible spaces and an elevator to transport people from the entrance to the lobby, and to the house. Parking is available at a $4 flat rate in the Giant garage on Park Road, NW (must validate parking ticket at theatre lobby for discount). GALA is located one block north from the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines).

For more information, call 202-234-7174 or visit www.galatheatre.org.

