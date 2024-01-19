GALA Theatre Presents THE PALACIOS SISTERS LAS HERMANAS PALACIOS

GALA Hispanic Theatre will present the WORLD PREMIERE of The Palacios Sisters (Las Hermanas Palacios) co-conceived by Cuban American director Adrián Alea and Cuban American playwright Cristina García from February 1 to 25, 2024.

Written by García and directed by Alea, this compelling adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic Three Sisters unfolds against the dynamic Latinx backdrop of 1980s Miami, where the Palacios siblings grapple with dreams, nostalgia, and the dizzying new reality of the drug wars and rampant violence that surrounds them. Translation is by Achy Objeas.

Clinging to memories of their lives in their beloved Havana, the three Palacios sisters and brother navigate this treacherous landscape as they face the pressures of exile that will ultimately either strengthen their family or pull them apart.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm at GALA Theatre, located at 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20010. All performances will be in Spanish with English surtitles.

The Noche de GALA and Press Night is Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 8 pm. The Palacios Sisters (Las Hermanas Palacios) is appropriate for ages 13 and up and runs approximately two hours, including one 10-minute intermission. The production is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

Featured in the cast are company members Victor Salinas (Andrés) and Luz Nicolas (La Varona), who last appeared in Baño de Luna; Delbis Cardona (Mono) and Camilo Linares (Virgil), who last appeared in Picasso; and Catherine Nunez, who last appeared in Doña Rosita la soltera. Yaiza Figueroa (Olga) returns to the GALA stage after appearing in La casa de la laguna. Carolina Reyes (Irinita), Gerardo Ortiz (Chumo), Nadia Palacios (Ana Sofia), and Rachael Small (Nancy) are making their GALA debuts.

Scenic Design is by Frank J. Oliva with Lighting and Projections Design by Hailey LaRoe. Costume Design is by Rodrigo Muñoz and Sound Design is by Justin Schmitz. Luke Hartwood is Properties Designer; Casey Kaleba is Fight Choreographer; and Chelsea Pace is Intimacy Coordinator. Ilyana Rose-Davila is Production & Stage Manager, Camilo Montoya is Company Manager and Jon Townson is Technical Director.

Cristina García is a Cuban American journalist and novelist. She is the acclaimed author of eight novels, including "Dreaming in Cuban" and "The Agüero Sisters.” Her extensive bibliography also includes Latinx anthologies, books for young readers, and a poetry collection titled "The Lesser Tragedy of Death." Nominated for a National Book Award and translated into fifteen languages, García has received prestigious honors such as a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Whiting Writers' Award, and National Endowment for the Arts grant. Her most recent novel, “Vanishing Maps,” was published this month. A seasoned educator, García has taught at universities nationwide and served as a Visiting Professor at the University of San Francisco. She currently holds the position of Resident Playwright at Central Works Theater in Berkeley.

Adrián Alea, an accomplished Queer Cuban American producer and director, currently serves as the Artistic Producer at the acclaimed Off-Broadway theater company, The New Group. A graduate of Columbia University (BA) and Northwestern University (MS), Alea has fostered collaborations with renowned institutions such as Disney Theatricals, The Public Theater, New York City Center's ENCORES!, Signature Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and more. His extensive portfolio includes notable film productions, including "You Go Girl!" (2022 Sundance Film Festival Official Selection) and "Intent to the Spirit," featuring Moses Sumney & LaChanze. As an Associate Director, Alea contributed to major productions such as ANNIE LIVE! on NBC, HERCULES with Disney Theatricals. He was formerly a Creative Management Associate for Jennifer López.

Regular tickets are $48 Thursday through Sunday. Senior (65+), Military are $35, and Group (10+) tickets are $35; and Student Under 25 tickets are $25. Noche de GALA tickets are $55 each. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call (202) 234-7174. Tickets are also available on Goldstar and TodayTix.

GALA has 4 wheelchair accessible spaces and an elevator to transport people from the entrance to the lobby, and to the house. Parking is available at a $4 flat rate in the Giant garage on Park Road, NW (must validate parking ticket at theatre lobby for discount). Additional parking is available at the Target garage also on Park Road NW, between 14th and 16th Street NW. GALA is located one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines).

All performances are mask optional, and proof of vaccination is not required.