Ford's Theatre National Historic Site Temporarily Closes to the Public Due to the Pandemic

Due to rising regional and national cases related to the coronavirus pandemic, Ford's Theatre National Historic Site will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23. Virtual programming such as the scheduled monthly Cabinet Conversations (Dec. 17), Virtual Play Readings (Dec. 10) and distance-learning events will continue.

"Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service reopened Ford's Theatre and its museum on a limited basis on October 14, after a seven-month closure," explained Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford's Theatre Society. "We have implemented a series of new health and safety measures to safely welcome back visitors. However, we cannot ignore the rising cases in our city and region. Based on the data and in partnership with the National Park Service, we are reclosing the site to further protect our staff and visitors."

Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service are staying abreast of the evolving situation and following advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and DC Health. For updated information, please visit www.fords.org.

Ford's Theatre Society was founded under the guidance of executive producer Frankie Hewitt, who, during her 35-year tenure, established Ford's as a living, Working Theatre producing performances that highlighted the diversity of the American experience. Since the arrival of Paul R. Tetreault as Director, critics and the theatregoing public have recognized Ford's for the superior quality of its artistic programming. With works from the Tony-nominated Come From Away and the nationally acclaimed Big River, to the world premieres of Meet John Doe, The Heavens Are Hung In Black, Liberty Smith, Necessary Sacrifices, The Widow Lincoln and The Guard, Ford's Theatre is making its mark on the American theatre landscape. In the past decade, the mission of Ford's Theatre Society expanded to include education as a central pillar. This expansion led to the creation and construction of the Center for Education and Leadership, which opened in February 2012. Under the current leadership of Board of Trustees Chairman Phebe Novakovic and through the lens of Lincoln's leadership and legacy, Ford's today endeavors to advance Lincoln's "unfinished work" with programs and performances that cultivate empathy, encourage dialogue and bridge divides in our American life. Since 2018, the Society has had a Platinum rating in GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.

